Blume Global expands customer roster with addition of Run Rail

Blume Global will provide a rail billing program and asset management services for Run Rail containers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the only supply chain orchestration platform uniting order orchestration, multi-modal transportation management, end-to-end visibility, and supplier relationship management, is delighted to add Run Rail, a wholesale railroad equipment provider, as a distinguished customer. Blume Global's services will help amplify Run Rail's industry footprint and foster growth for the startup.

The supply chain and logistics industry are constantly evolving, with advancing technology and increasing competition driving the need to optimize and differentiate. Blume Global provides a container tracking and rail billing program that will track Run Rail's private 53-foot fleet containers at all times, while also providing the ability for IMCs to reserve and bill for Run Rail's equipment.

"Run Rail sees this relationship as the perfect marriage of two young energetic companies looking to provide their partners with a stable, competitive equipment supply and the technologies to manage them with end-to-end transparency," said Chris Joslyn, president of Run Rail.

"Blume's unique set of asset management solutions are tailored to the needs of asset owners including container and chassis lessors, motor carriers and ocean carriers that recommend asset repositioning to ensure containers are available in high demand locations while reducing fees and empty miles," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "As a startup ourselves, we are sensitive to the needs and demands required to set customers on a path to success. We look forward to, first and foremost, being a partner to Run Rail and equipping them with an unrivaled solution that will set them apart from the competition."

Run Rail's goals for this program include:

Enabling Run Rail to post their containers in the domestic container marketplace where IMC's look for capacity

Streamline communicating empty booking to the IMC, trucker, and container yard

Enabling IMC's to use Run Rail or their customer's linehaul rates and creating rail bills using these rates

Leverage Blume's billing, invoicing, and collection process

Give customers access to a simple dispute process that most IMCs are already familiar with

"The inception of Run Rail was to provide a solution to key issues facing IMCs today said Roger Carrillo, chief growth officer of Run Rail. "Blume Global's asset management solutions enable us to provide our own customers with a unique experience that further positions us on the trajectory to become a leader within our space."

"The North American transportation infrastructure continues to evolve," said Joslyn. "The railroads are an integral part of that infrastructure and continue to grow their central role for intermodal shipments throughout the US and with our trans-border partners to the north and south. Run Rail is committed to not only participating in this future growth but enhancing it with a growing supply of assets. There is a need in the market and Run Rail intents to be part of the solution."

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About Run Rail

Run Rail is a Wholesale Rail Equipment provider offering capacity and visibility to companies in the Supply Chain and Intermodal markets. Using Blume's technology platform, and a growing team of Industry veterans, Run Rail is focused on providing competitiveness, stability and expanding its fleet from nearly 1000 available 53' containers to several thousand over the next few years.

