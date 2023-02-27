Swiftly Systems, Inc and Webstop Announce New Mobile Partnership

Swiftly to bring best-in-class mobile app solution functionality to

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced that it has partnered with Webstop, the leader in digital solutions built for regional and independent grocers, to bring expanded mobile solutions to Webstop's client base. Webstop will leverage Swiftly's advanced mobile app platform to bring its customers improved features and a functionality that enable its retail partners to capture their share of the $100 billion retail media market.

The combination of rising inflation and economic uncertainties have made today's consumers savvier and more selective than ever before. Driven by the pursuit of savings, shoppers are relying heavily on digital tools such as mobile apps, digital coupons, loyalty programs, digital circulars and other solutions, to find the best deals to stretch their dollars. Shoppers rely on their mobile devices to help them navigate their shopping journey, whether that means researching products online, browsing in-store, comparing prices, or looking for a brick-and-mortar store to make their final purchase. With over 6 billion smartphone users across the globe, the importance of a mobile-first approach and bridging the gap between digital to in-store is critical to retailer success.

The partnership with Webstop is designed to put the power back in the hands of the regional, independent grocers, and enable them to leverage their unique strengths. Through this partnership, retailers will be equipped to meet the expectations of today's hybrid shopper by utilizing Webstop's web-based digital platforms as well as Swiftly's mobile app technologies to deliver a seamless, personalized experience for shoppers, while increasing revenue and driving long-term loyalty both online and in-store.

"As the threat of industry consolidation increases, regional retailers must take action now in order to secure their digital customer relationships and establish long-term loyalty and revenue," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. "Competition for engineering resources and budget remain ongoing challenges for independent grocers. The ability to offer our mobile solutions to Webstop's customer base will enable retailers to compete with ecommerce giants while boosting shopper engagement and driving margin-rich revenue."

"We are excited to partner with Swiftly and help better equip regional grocers with the mobile app tools they need to successfully compete in today's evolving retail market," said Shawn Tuckett, CEO of Webstop. " With Swiftly's powerful mobile platform, our grocers can now leverage their nimbleness to gain a competitive edge while also increasing loyalty, sales and basket size."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

About Webstop

Webstop makes retailers more successful digitally. Our focus is providing the best digital circular and promotions platform in the world. This enables our 2,000+ stores to gracefully transition from print-dominant advertising to a balanced advertising mix positioned for the future. Webstop's leading retail solutions set regional and independent grocers apart by taking the digital features that all tier one retailers have and connecting them in innovative ways that are unique in the marketplace and deliver true shopper engagement. Webstop is proud to work with regional grocery chains, wholesalers and independent grocers nationally including Tops Markets, Lowe's Market, Harps Food, SHOP 'n SAVE/UNFI and SpartanNash. Email us at sales@webstop.com or visit webstop.com to learn more.

