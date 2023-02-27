PAC-MAN x The Woobles Full Collection Sells Out in Minutes

Limited-edition crochet kits featuring PAC-MAN, PAC-MAN BLINKY the Ghost, and PAC-MAN Cherry spark immediate consumer excitement

APEX, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woobles, the first learn-to-crochet company to leverage emerging ed-tech tools to successfully teach the art of crocheting to complete beginners, released its second licensed collaboration, PAC-MAN x The Woobles Collection, on Thursday. The news of the limited-edition kit drop was shared only with internal customers that had signed up for new product alerts and sparked an immediate buying frenzy, with full inventory selling through in just minutes.

"Expanding our licensed Woobles offering was one of our biggest goals for 2023, and PAC-MAN was at the top of our list of target partners because it's not only a legendary arcade game, but PAC-MAN characters are incredibly beloved and translate quite well to amigurumi style," said Justine Tiu, The Woobles co-founder. "We knew the PAC-MAN x The Woobles Collection would elicit nostalgia and excitement among Woobles fans, many of whom have written in and asked for this exact collaboration. We're pleased with the early reception this collab received and look forward to getting more kits into the hands of enthused customers on our waitlist this spring."

The Woobles provides complete beginners with all tools necessary to learn how to crochet, including its proprietary Easy Peasy yarn, personalized step-by-step videos and around-the-clock virtual expert assistance. It is credited with successfully teaching over 250,000 people the art of crocheting. Its PAC-MAN x The Woobles Collection allows crochet fans and PAC-MAN enthusiasts alike the opportunity to level up and bring the legendary video game characters to life through the art of crocheting. The PAC-MAN x The Woobles Collection kit offerings now on waitlist include:

The assortment is also available as a complete set of three kits with The Woobles PAC-MAN Leader of the PAC Bundle ($75).

"PAC-MAN has been a video game icon for more than forty years, spanning generations as a beloved character who has appeared in numerous video games, crossed into transmedia, and sparked many creative brand partnerships," said Susan Tran, Sr. Director, Brand Development for PAC-MAN at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "This partnership with The Woobles is a perfect way to capture the charm of this globally loved legend, bringing our usually pixelized world into a softer, more cuddly medium. We're thrilled by the reception the PAC-MAN x The Woobles Collection has received from fans thus far."

ABOUT THE WOOBLES

The Woobles is the first learn-to-crochet company to leverage emerging ed-tech tools to successfully teach the art of crocheting to complete beginners. Founded by a husband-and-wife team, The Woobles helps its customers build confidence by learning, and perfecting, a new lifelong skill through its growing assortment of all-inclusive crochet kits.

Since its launch in 2020, The Woobles has successfully helped over 250,000 people learn to crochet by pairing its simple patterns and proprietary Easy Peasy yarn with the latest advancements in ed-tech, including step-by-step video tutorials and around-the-clock virtual expert assistance. For more information about The Woobles, please visit www.thewoobles.com.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

