WORKERS AT FCC ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES IN DALLAS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Waste Workers Secure Representation with Teamsters Local 745

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste workers at FCC Environmental Services have voted to join Teamsters Local 745 in Dallas. The 71 workers seek improved working conditions, higher wages, and better benefits.

"I used to be a Teamster, so I knew how badly we needed a union at FCC. As Teamsters, we will now stand together and fight for a strong contract to fix our workplace conditions." said Joe Garza Jr., a front-load driver at FCC Environmental Services who served on the worker-led organizing committee.

Despite the anti-union campaign waged by the company, Garza and his co-workers stayed united in their campaign for Teamster representation. The workers provide trash and recycling services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and work as residential, commercial, front-load, and roll-off drivers.

"We had a lot of momentum from the very beginning, and support continued to grow throughout the campaign. This is the first group of FCC workers in the country to win union representation, and we are very excited to provide them with a voice on the job," said Brent Taylor, President of Local 745 and Southern Region International Vice President. "I want to thank Local 745 Organizer Rod Cuevas for his hard work and dedication to this campaign as well as the Organizing Department and the Solid Waste and Recycling Division for standing with us 100 percent. I also want to thank Victor Mineros at Local 396 for sending in help from California and providing us with additional support."

Once the election is certified, Taylor said Local 745 will kick off proposal meetings and begin the bargaining process for a first contract.

"I want to congratulate FCC workers in Dallas for standing strong and leading the way. This was an important win that will lead to more organizing opportunities for waste workers in Dallas and throughout the Southwest, so this is just the beginning," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division.

