Asia Innovations Group Carries out ESG Visions by Advancing Creator across Emerging Markets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has become an increasingly important metric of business values, especially to investors nowadays. In order to comply with the evolving set of standards, companies should adopt to multi-dimensional ESG visions and can bring actual changes. Asia Innovations Group Limited ("ASIG" or "the Company") has announced its ESG visions in 2022 and since carried out the main theme in several projects across emerging markets.

Asia Innovations Group is a leading live social company with more than 400 million users across over 150 countries and regions worldwide. The Company is committed to empowering people and communities through innovative technology and advocating for creativity, opportunity, safety, and inclusivity for all users through its global social platforms in three aspects: "Advance", to expand opportunities for people across emerging markets; "Impact", to catalyze global social impact and awareness through and beyond Asia Innovations Group platforms; and "Guard", to protect privacy and safety of users and promote positivity.

By the most important principle, "Advance", Asia Innovations Group meant to generate much-needed part-time income for those in need with its globally popular live social platforms. Asia Innovations Group offers live training sessions at its 18 offices around the world to help streamers maximize their earnings on its platforms. Its cutting-edge technology and advanced streaming capabilities empower creators, to earn an income, particularly in emerging markets.

The Company's flagship product, Uplive, has facilitated several successful events in the United States and the Philippines. In the U.S., Uplive X Hekka Runway Show in New York Fashion Week 2022 featured a group of young performers who have been developing their fan base in Uplive for years. They were received and supported by Maye Musk, the legendary model and successful writer of A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. Being from the emerging market herself, Maye Musk appreciated Uplive's commitment to bring them grassroot performers to the world stage.

Uplive has also set foot in various emerging markets. The livestreaming app partnered with Miss Universe Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizábal, and Global Child TV to support El Arte De Los Suenos, a local organization to support vulnerable children and adolescents by fostering their artistic talents. In the Philippines, Uplive sponsored one of the most popular Talent Show "Idol Philippines" season 2 and served as the exclusive voting platform for the hopefuls. This is also the first time local major talent shows engaged with livestreaming platforms for recruiting, voting, and special programs. Such collaborations provide a worldwide stage for talented individuals and grassroots talents to break geographical and time constraints and traditional patterns to give them access to a wider audience and help them achieve success.

"Uplive allows video social streamers to broadcast their talents and build connections in real-time with users across the globe seamlessly. To date, we have millions of creators who have been paid out hundreds of millions of dollars for their creations and really have lifted up their entire family," said Ouyang Yun, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Asia Innovations Group. "We are inspired by our achievement so far and will continue to amplify our impacts driven by ESG on the global scale."

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social company across emerging markets. As of Dec 31st, 2021, ASIG served over 400 million registered users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

