ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S THE WEATHER CHANNEL TV STREAMING APP AND LOCAL NOW ADOPT LIVERAMP'S AUTHENTICATED TRAFFIC SOLUTION

The Weather Channel TV Streaming App and Local Now

Improve Addressability and Measurement with Privacy-Safe Solution

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) today announced it has adopted LiveRamp's (NYSE: RAMP) Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) across its streaming brands The Weather Channel TV Streaming App and Local Now. As a result of this integration, the world's top marketers will be able to find and buy their audiences across The Weather Channel TV Streaming App and Local Now authenticated inventory, enabling every impression to be addressable and measurable, building stronger relationships with consumers while also providing a privacy-first solution.

"The industry is at a crossroads when it comes to privacy, and we're looking ahead so we can meet today's demands for privacy, but also anticipate where the market is going moving forward," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Amidst industry and macroeconomic pressures, Allen Media Group's deployment of ATS provides a critical solution to make every impression addressable and measurable for marketers, while also maintaining industry-best standards for consumer privacy."

The Weather Channel Streaming TV App and Local Now will now offer authenticated inventory without relying on third-party identifiers such as mobile device IDs or IP addresses. LiveRamp's ATS enables this by providing authenticated first-party connectivity to enable data-driven, programmatic targeting on people-based inventory. By integrating ATS, marketers can now reach addressable audiences in a way that is privacy-safe and helps put individuals in control of their data with transparency and trusted value exchanges.

The Weather Channel TV Streaming App (www.streamtwc.com) is available for authenticated cable customers or via Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) subscription packages which include a 7-day free trial. Local Now is free and available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. (www.LocalNow.com)

"Allen Media Group is ahead of the curve in understanding the importance consumers are placing on their privacy, and the shifting landscape of regulations and market trends that require our ecosystem to build stronger, more trustworthy relationships with consumers," said Scott Howe, CEO, LiveRamp. "Allen Media Group's implementation of ATS is a sustainable solution for all aspects of privacy, while creating value for marketers looking to reach these addressable audiences."

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 72 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

ABOUT LIVERAMP

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

