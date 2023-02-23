Capstone Partners Continues to Acquire Senior Talent; Strengthens Transportation, Logistics & Supply Chain Group

Capstone's Latest Hires Set the Stage for Planned Growth Strategy

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the addition of several senior-level professionals to the firm. This comes on the heels of doubling the firm's Debt Advisory and Specialty Situations investment banking groups. Capstone's recent hires are a significant step in the firm's ongoing growth strategy, as it seeks to expand its services and expertise in key markets following its merger with Huntington National Bank in 2022. The most recent additions include:

Gordon Mackay, Managing Director in Capstone's Transportation & Logistics Group, brings more than 15 years of investment banking expertise focused on capital raising and strategic M&A advisory in the logistics and supply chain services and technologies space. Based in New York, NY, Mackay previously led the M&A advisory practice at BG Strategic Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused on supply chain logistics. He began his investment banking career at JPMorgan, later holding positions at UBS and Citigroup.

Jonathan Adams, also a new Managing Director in Capstone's Transportation & Logistics Group, has over 25 years of experience in both investment banking and executive operational roles. Jonathan has served as Head of Transportation & Logistics at Houlihan Lokey and Deloitte Corporate Finance, and as CEO of iShared Transportation and SeaCo Ltd. He has a strong track record of leading successful transactions and fulfilling turnaround management roles, combined with an extensive network of senior-level relationships in the industry.

Timm Kuechle joins as a Senior Director in the Industrials Group, adding to Capstone's expertise in the industrial services space. For more than 15 years, Timm has been advising companies on M&A, recapitalizations, divestitures, and other corporate finance mandates. Based in Chicago, IL, Timm was previously a Director at KPMG Corporate Finance.

Justin Gans, Senior Director in Capstone's Private Capital Markets Group, brings 15 years of experience executing M&A and capital markets transactions in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Prior to Capstone, Justin founded the Aerospace & Defense practice at a middle market boutique investment bank. He also served 10 years as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer with multi-deployments across three continents.

John Ferrara, Founder and President of Capstone, said, "Despite current market conditions, as a firm, Capstone is committed to maintaining the firm's growth momentum. That includes ongoing investments in top talent and resources in core market segments. We feel that we have historically not taken full advantage of the opportunities in Transportation & Logistics sector. With the addition of Gordon Mackay and Jonathan Adams, we are in it for the long haul, pun fully intended."

Gordon Mackay commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the Capstone team to help continue reinforce our collective commitment to the Transportation & Logistics industry. Our growth plans will be aggressive." Jonathan Adams added, "Gordon and I are excited to deliver a 1-2 punch in the market, focusing on privately held and sponsor backed businesses. Between the two of us, we can cover most everything in the industry with unique depth in both emerging technology and operational complexity."

