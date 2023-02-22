TrueCar Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Stockholder Letter

Live call and webcast will occur on February 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. , (NASDAQ:TRUE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 in a stockholder letter, which is available HERE and on the TrueCar investor relations website at ir.truecar.com .

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

The company will host a question and answer session to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the call will be available through TrueCar's Investor Relations website and the link below.

TrueCar Fourth Quarter 2022 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) 1-412-317-0790 (international) Webcast: Access the live webcast HERE

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com .

TrueCar has used and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website ( ir.truecar.com ), LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

TrueCar Investor Relations Contact:

Zaineb Bokhari

VP, Investor Relations

investors@truecar.com

TrueCar Public Relations Contact:

Sara Morgan

Senior PR Manager

pr@truecar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar.com