HYZON MOTORS RECEIVES EXTENDED STAY OF DELISTING FROM NASDAQ

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced that on February 17, 2023, it received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Hearings Panel") granting Hyzon's request to extend the stay of delisting pending the hearing before the Hearings Panel and a final determination regarding Hyzon's listing status.

Hyzon will appear before the Hearings Panel on March 16, 2023, where Hyzon will present its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and request the continued listing of its securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, pending such compliance.

Hyzon is a global leader in fuel cell electric mobility, with US operations in the Rochester, Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, China, Australia, and Germany. Hyzon is an energy transition accelerator and technology innovator, providing end-to-end solutions in the transport sector with a focus on commercial vehicles and hydrogen supply infrastructure. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

