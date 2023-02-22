How Silk Nextmilk® is Inspiring the Next Generation of Milk Drinkers and Plant-Based Enthusiasts

Silk joins forces with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Ella Bleu Travolta, the O'Neal family and Sailor Brinkley Cook to debut an epic plant-based 'stache campaign

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk recognizes that many people are skeptical of plant-based options and understands that consumers are looking for great tasting, high quality products to incorporate into their lifestyles. As the No. 1 plant-based brand1, it's up to Silk to keep raising the bar, and Silk Nextmilk® has done just that.

Silk Nextmilk is dropping a fresh, new campaign to inspire the next generation of milk drinkers and plant-based enthusiasts with a beverage that is made from plants but tastes like milk, with 75% less sugar.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Ella Bleu Travolta, Myles O'Neal (joined by siblings Shareef, Me'Arah, Shaqir and Amirah) and Sailor Brinkley Cook are the newest faces of Silk Nextmilk, repping plant-based 'staches on screen, across social media and on U.S. billboards in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to show how delicious and fun plant-based can be.

From creating unique recipes in the kitchen to making new music, ruling the fashion world and DJing fresh tunes, Peltz Beckham, Travolta, the O'Neal family and Brinkley Cook have been trendsetters from the start—and now with help from the industry's very own plant-based pioneer, Silk, they're adding a plant-based twist. These next-generation stars are carving their own legacies with the Silk Nextmilk campaign and dishing on how they enjoy plant-based products in their own lives.

"I love cooking and trying new recipes with my wife," said Peltz Beckham. "It's exciting to have an option like Silk Nextmilk when we are doing a plant-based meal."

Up and coming actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta takes pride in her plant-based diet, which she states helps her feel her best. "Silk Nextmilk is here for the next generation of milk drinkers, and as a proud vegan and Silk fanatic, I'm thrilled to be one of the first faces repping Silk with a plant-based 'stache," said Ella. "I'm a baking enthusiast, so if I'm not drinking a glass of Silk Nextmilk, I'm adding it to a batch of my homemade plant-based banana bread."

It's even become a family affair with the O'Neal siblings, who have opted for plant-based beverages for years. "Family is extremely important to me; I'm grateful to have my siblings by my side as we define our own plant-based 'stache legacy with Silk Nextmilk," said up-and-coming DJ Myles O'Neal. "Adding more plant-based options into my routine helps keep things fresh, and I enjoy Silk Nextmilk as a base for my morning protein shakes without lactose."

"I grew up in a plant-based household, so it's extra important for me to reach for great-tasting products in my diet," said Sailor Brinkley Cook. "I have a real sweet tooth and I love dunking my favorite vegan cookies in Silk Nextmilk."

"With help from the faces of the next generation, we're showing just how easy it is to reach for and enjoy plant-based beverages like Silk Nextmilk," said Olivia Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing, Plant-Based Beverages for Danone North America. "As a leader in the plant-based category, we recognize that the next generation is interested in incorporating more plant-based options into their lifestyles. Silk Nextmilk is a better milk2, and with a taste and texture you love. We know dairy lovers and plant-based enthusiasts will see they're not compromising any beloved milk moments, including dunking their favorite cookie into a glass of Nextmilk."

Beginning February 22, 2023, consumers can join in on the fun by using the Silk plant-based 'stache filter on TikTok for a chance to win free Silk Nextmilk for a year AND be featured in a Silk Nextmilk billboard in Times Square. Learn more by visiting silk.com/silknextmilksweeps

Silk Nextmilk can be enjoyed straight out of the glass, paired with your favorite cookie, over cereal, or in your favorite recipes. Silk Nextmilk is lactose-free, is Non-GMO Project Verified and has 25% fewer calories than dairy milk. Silk Nextmilk is available nationwide in Whole Fat and Reduced Fat varieties in multi-serve cartons (MSRP: $4.99/59-oz. carton), including at Target, Kroger, Walmart, HEB and more. For more information on where to buy, visit the store locator at Silk.com.

As Silk continues to provide great tasting products for the next generation, consumers can learn more about the plant-based 'staches by visiting Silk.com or check out @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good and do good. That's why Silk is of the land and for the land, creating better plant possibilities for all. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that's why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including almondmilk, Nextmilk™, oatmilk, soymilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america .

1 Based on national sales data across plant-based alternative categories, last 52 weeks ending 9/26/2021

2 Not nutritionally equivalent to dairy milk.

