ARMSTRONG RELOCATION & COMPANIES REBRANDS TO THE ARMSTRONG COMPANY

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Relocation & Companies, a global leader of supply chain services and residential and commercial moving has launched a single brand that maximizes its brand equity across all markets and service offerings for future growth and long-term efficiency—The Armstrong Company ("Armstrong").

"It's been a real blessing for our families to have experienced such tremendous success over three generations," said CEO Todd Watson. "We are more today than our founders even intended, and having a name and brand that reflects our value and services is long overdue."

Prior to the rebrand, Armstrong marketed its offerings as: Armstrong Relocation, Armstrong Commercial Services, Armstrong Supply Chain Solutions, Armstrong Transportation Management, Armstrong Logistics, Armstrong International, Crown Worldwide Moving & Storage, Jack Treier Moving & Storage, Compass Relocation, Volunteer Moving & Storage, Simplicity Relocation, Superior Relocation, Crescent City Moving & Storage, AAA Transfer, and International Movers, each with respective brand identities.

"Our name(s) did not clearly convey our scope of services and frequently created customer confusion across our segments and markets," said Hilary Sauls, chief of staff and head of marketing. "We've grown from a single moving and storage company to a global logistics leader in 32 markets offering more comprehensive solutions."

"Our new brand is reflective of our personality and customer value. From our intuitiveness and devotion to our customers' success to our positively ambitious attitude and enterprising leadership, we remain committed to our customer promise: our world moves around you."

The rebrand includes an updated brand architecture, brand strategy, and visual and verbal identity systems.

Watson added, "While our services have expanded over the years, our team has been flexible and we have remained consistent with our foundational values. No matter what, Armstrong will always be the company that succeeds because of our people."

About The Armstrong Company

The Armstrong Company is a global leader in supply chain services and residential and commercial moving. Our nationwide network of local experts combine personalized attention and global reach to provide solutions tailored exactly to your needs. Whether you're moving your household, your business, or your product, we do what it takes to get your goods where they need to go.

