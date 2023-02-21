The University of Arizona Global Campus and Central Arizona College Sign Partnership Giving Students Easier Access to Continued Education

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Central Arizona College (CAC) took part in a signing ceremony today at CAC's Signal Peak Campus to form a partnership between the two institutions. The partnership will enable CAC students in Allied Health and other career and technical education (CTE) programs to have an easier and more accessible pathway to bachelor programs at UAGC.

Central Arizona College (CAC) President Dr. Jacquelyn Elliott and University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Dr. Bob Paxton celebrate signing the partnership agreement between UAGC and CAC. (PRNewswire)

The partnership with UAGC is significant...most importantly it offers our students access to a completely online campus.

The partnership provides an opportunity for all CAC associate degree alumni, staff, faculty, and employees' family members to receive a tuition savings of up to $6,450* per calendar year toward a bachelor's degree**. Tuition savings are also available for master's and doctoral programs***.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Central Arizona College, which will increase access to higher education for thousands of students in the Phoenix and Tucson region," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek. "Central Arizona College students already have proven how much they value an education. By believing in their talents and abilities, we look forward to empowering them to continue on the path in their educational journey to open even more doors."

CAC serves and educates the diverse communities of Pinal County, AZ, with five campuses located strategically throughout the county. From students of Hispanic and Native American descent to participants in the lifelong learners program, the institution's diverse college community values the power of innovation, continuous quality improvement, and the contribution of the individual – making it a natural collaboration with UAGC.

"This partnership with UAGC is significant for a lot of reasons—but most importantly because it offers our students access to a completely online campus," said Dr. Jacquelyn Elliott, President of Central Arizona College. "At CAC, our goal for our students always has been to provide quality learning experiences for lifelong success, and this partnership with UAGC meets our students where they are and helps get them to where they want to be."

UAGC and CAC are collaborating on meaningful transfer pathways that promote completion of associate degrees at CAC and a seamless transfer to UAGC. These transfer pathways will illuminate the transferability of CAC associate degrees to UAGC so that when students begin their program at CAC, from the start they'll see their path through graduation at UAGC.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. Recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 non-profit, UAGC is currently awaiting the Department of Education's formal ruling on our application to be designated as a non-profit institution. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Central Arizona College

For more than 50 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

*$6,450 is bachelor's tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year.

**Certain degree programs may not be available in all states.

***Savings on tuition and fees available for those who qualify. Benefits vary by degree level.

