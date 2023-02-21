HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO Launches Partnership with Kimono Curator HOSOO Ltd.

Prestigious Five-Star Hotel Offers Authentic Cultural Experience with After-Hours Custom Kimono Fitting And Private Tour

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, recipient of a 2023 Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star Award, announces a new exclusive 'tailored experience' in partnership with HOSOO SALON, the premier destination for traditional Japanese kimonos. Through Kyoto Stay in Finest Quality Kimono, hotel guests will embrace the rich tapestry of Japanese culture while dressing in the finest quality kimono, a reflection of the beauty and hospitality of Kyoto.

The collaboration between HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO and HOSOO SALON provides an enriching cultural immersion into Japanese history. Guests booking Kyoto Stay in Finest Quality Kimono will embark on a private, after hours guided tour of HOSOO SALON, led by HOSOO's knowledgeable guides. After embracing traditional kimono culture and Nishijin textiles – the brilliantly dyed, luxury woven silks in Kyoto – custom fittings and a personal shopping experience with champagne service will be available.

Ready-to-wear kimonos will be provided for guests who wish to explore Kyoto's historic landmarks, shrines and temples in traditional attire. As an add-on, guests can opt for a professional photoshoot in HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO's courtyard garden. The tranquil setting of the garden and timelessness of the kimono encourages guests to reflect on the harmony between the two.

"We are honored to introduce our partnership with HOSOO SALON and present this authentic tradition to elevate our guests' experience in Kyoto," said Manabu Kusui, General Manager of HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO. "The Kimono is more than a garment; it is a window into the vibrant cultural heritage of Japan. By offering this experience, we hope to preserve and share the beauty of the kimono with the traditions it represents for generations to come."

A symbol of elegance, grace and traditional values, the kimono holds a special place in the hearts of the Japanese people. With a history spanning over 300 years, HOSOO SALON is committed to keeping traditional techniques alive and sharing the beauty and artistry of the kimono with the world.

Starting on February 16th, the experience is available daily at 6:00pm; reservations are required with a minimum 7 days advanced booking, pending availability.

For more information and to book the Kyoto Stay in Finest Quality Kimono experience, visit the HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO website.

ABOUT HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO:

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is the first of the HOTEL THE MITSUI brand of iconic, ultra-luxury properties, designed to embody and reflect the harmony between the natural environment, the four seasons and the five senses. Located in the heart of Kyoto, adjacent to the legendary Nijo-jo Castle, a UNESCO world heritage site, the hotel is an idyllic sanctuary honoring ancient Japanese traditions and embodying the legacy and spirit of Kyoto. The hotel is built on a 250-year-old historic site that was once the home of the executive branch of the Mitsui Family, carefully designed to reflect a luxurious ambiance of refined sophistication. The first hotel in Japan to receive a five-star rating in the first year of operation, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is an awe-inspiring feast for the spirit and the senses and a cultural gateway to discover everything Kyoto has to offer.

ABOUT HOSOO SALON:

HOSOO was founded in 1688 as a weaver for the imperial temples and shrines in Nishijin, Kyoto. Nishijin textiles, the yarn-dyed fabrics of Kyoto, have a history stretching back 1200 years, receiving overwhelming support from the aristocracy, the warrior class and wealthy merchants. HOSOO SALON is an exclusive experience for VIPs organized by HOSOO.

Also, HOSOO now creates one-of-a-kind textiles using the traditional Nishijin textile techniques of obi and kimono and adding innovative techniques and a timeless design sensibility, and markets them to the luxury market in Japan and abroad. You can also enjoy its beautiful textile products collections such as bags, cushions, furnitures as well as arts at HOSOO SALON.

