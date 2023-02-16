Moe’s Southwest Grill Makes it Rain with $25,000 Cash App Giveaway for National Tortilla Chip Day

Offering Free Chips and Salsa* Every Day, Moe's Is Giving Chip Lovers a Chance to Win Cold Hard Cash

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charging for chips and salsa? That's not how it's done at Moe's! At Moe's Southwest Grill®, making it rain free chips and salsa* every day is our thing. And this Moe's staple is worth celebrating! On February 24, a.k.a. National Tortilla Chip Day, Moe's is celebrating the best way they know how, by giving away $25,000 of cold, hard cash.

Powered by Cash App, fans have a chance to win $10, $50, $100, or $1,000. Something they can enjoy alongside their entree and free chips and three flavor-packed salsas, Kaiser, El Guapo, and Tomatillo, that perfectly complement every single order.

"We take pride in offering free fresh chips and house-made salsa with purchase of an entree, every day – unlike many of our competitors – that's something worth celebrating," said Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer at Moe's Southwest Grill. "As part of our "Make It Rain" campaign, we wanted to reward our loyal fans with a chance to win big."

Enter to Win Up to $1,000 on National Tortilla Chip Day

To enter, tag Moe's and Cash App on Twitter, tell us how you'd spend the money—whether you'd go out and make it rain or save it for a rainy day, we want to know! Use #FreeTheChips, #entry, and add your personal $cashtag for a chance to win.

The cash giveaways will be live on Friday, February 24 from 9 a.m. – 8:59 p.m. ET and prizes will be distributed via Cash App's mobile platform.

3x the Rewards

Moe Rewards Members will receive 3x Points when the National Tortilla Chip Day reward is applied at checkout to online, in-app, or in restaurant orders on February 24 only. Sign up for Moe's free Moe Rewards program by downloading the app available on the App store and Google Play.

To learn more about how Moe's is celebrating free chips and salsa with purchase of an entree and for full details on how to enter and win some cash, visit moes.com/makeitrainsweeps follow along on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

*With purchase of an entree.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Sweepstakes both begin on or about February 24, 2023 at 9:00 am ET and ends on February 24, 2023 at 4:59 pm ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C who are 18 years of age or older who have a free Cash App account and a free Twitter account. See Official Rules for both the Contest and the Sweepstakes at https://www.moes.com/makeitrainsweeps.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of our 600+ franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money anywhere they'd like. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

