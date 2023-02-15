NexTier Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results.

Shareholder return program

Repurchased 11.5 million shares for $113.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Including fourth quarter of 2022 repurchases and through February 14, 2023 , repurchased a total of 14.4 million shares for $139.2 million , representing 5.8% of shares outstanding prior to commencement of the program in October 2022

Full Year 2022 Results

Total Revenue of $3.24 billion , up 128% year-over-year

Net Income of $315.0 million ( $1.26 per diluted share) compared to a Net Loss of $119.4 million ( $0.53 per diluted share) in the previous year

Adjusted Net Income (1) of $394.6 million ( $1.58 per diluted share) compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $96.5 million ( $0.43 per diluted share) in the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $656.8 million compared to $114.0 million in the previous year

Net cash provided by operating activities of $454.4 million

Free Cash Flow (1) of $294.9 million

Ended 2022 with total liquidity of $633.8 million , including $218.5 million of cash and undrawn ABL; no term loan maturities until 2025

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results & Recent Highlights

Total Revenue of $870.9 million , down 3% sequentially

Net Income of $133.0 million ( $0.54 per diluted share) compared to $104.7 million ( $0.42 per diluted share) in the previous quarter

Adjusted Net Income of $145.8 million ( $0.59 per diluted share) compared to $129.5 million ( $0.52 per diluted share) in the previous quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $212.7 million compared to $194.8 million in the previous quarter, with increased profitability across all product and service lines

Net cash provided by operating activities of $144.1 million

Free Cash Flow of $93.2 million

Management Commentary

"Operationally, NexTier delivered another very strong quarter with improved profitability and returns, even in a counter-seasonal period," said Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier. "We believe demand for our services continues to exceed supply, and our natural gas fueled fleet is creating significant value by lowering fuel costs. As a result, pricing is still moving higher. The sold out nature of the frac industry is putting a premium on service quality, and we are confident that our wellsite integration strategy offers a superior product for our customers and should continue to earn a premium return for NexTier investors."

"For 2023, our outlook remains as strong as what we saw in 2022," Mr. Drummond continued. "We expect oil drilling rig count to only increase slightly throughout the year, but believe there is already current unmet demand of 20-25 frac fleets in oil basins at the current rig count, which will likely be sufficient to absorb all newbuilds and reactivations this year, as well as nearly all capacity that might free up if near term demand weakens in natural gas basins. In addition, lower natural gas prices place an even greater premium on our natural gas powered fleet and our Power Solutions natural gas fueling business."

Mr. Drummond concluded, "I would like to thank all of our hard-working employees for their efforts in a pivotal year for NexTier. We are excited about our prospects for 2023, and we look forward to delivering another year of strong results for our employees, our customers, and our investors."

"We have remained steadfast in our strategy to prioritize strong returns and free cash flow, and our success is very apparent in our 2022 financial performance," said Kenny Pucheu, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of NexTier. "Fundamentals in the oilfield services sector have improved significantly over the past couple of years, and our intense focus on timely investments and capital discipline has allowed us to generate industry leading returns. We see additional upside in 2023. We believe that a balanced focus on returns, free cash flow, and growth is the best strategy for our company, and our growing operating margins are proof that our strategy is working."

"We remain committed to return at least half of our free cash flow to our investors," continued Mr. Pucheu. "Following our Q3 2022 earnings, we initiated a shareholder return program. In just over three months, we have repurchased nearly 6% of the shares that were outstanding prior to commencement of the program. This should demonstrate conviction in our outlook on the industry, as well as conviction in our strategy. We are very excited about the opportunities for the Company over the next several years, and we will continue to prudently deploy every dollar of capital to the highest return project while rewarding our shareholders through the entire cycle."

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue totaled $3.24 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.42 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher demand for our services including an increase in frac activity, further penetration of our wellsite integration strategy, and higher pricing relative to the prior year. Additionally, 2022 included a full year of Alamo revenue compared to only four months in 2021. Net income was $315.0 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $119.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue totaled $870.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $896.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Demand for our services remained strong and pricing continued to strengthen during the quarter, which was offset by normal seasonal headwinds as well as lower product sales as we saw a mix shift to lower revenue, higher return work relative to the third quarter.

Net income totaled $133.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $104.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income totaled $145.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $129.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") totaled $36.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to SG&A of $37.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted SG&A(1) totaled $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted SG&A of $29.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $212.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $194.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Management Adjustments

EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $199.9 million. When excluding net management adjustments of $12.8 million, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $212.7 million. Management adjustments included $7.1 million in stock compensation expense and a net $5.7 million in other adjustments, which includes the finalization of the last earnout for the Alamo Acquisition.

Completion Services

Revenue in our Completion Services segment totaled $829.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $857.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential decline was due to normal seasonal headwinds and a mix shift to lower revenue, higher return work, partially offset by continued strong demand and additional pricing improvements. Adjusted gross profit(1) totaled $227.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $205.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Well Construction and Intervention Services

Revenue in our Well Construction and Intervention ("WC&I") Services segment, totaled $41.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $38.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential improvement was primarily driven by increased customer activity and pricing in our Cement product line. Adjusted gross profit totaled $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted gross profit of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022 was $361.4 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and unamortized debt discount, excluding finance lease obligations. As of December 31, 2022, total available liquidity was $633.8 million, comprised of cash of $218.5 million, and $415.3 million of available borrowing capacity under our asset-based credit facility, which remains undrawn.

Total cash provided by operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $144.1 million and cash used by investing activities was $50.8 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $93.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Investor Presentation and CEO Message

NexTier published an updated Investor Presentation to be viewed alongside this earnings release and also released a message from our President and CEO Robert Drummond. To access the Investor Presentation and message from our President and CEO, please visit our Investor Relations page at www.nextierofs.com. The contents of the website, the Investor Presentation and the CEO's message are not incorporated by reference into this release.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, we expect revenue will be up at least 6%, sequentially. Customer demand remains strong and we have had an encouraging start to the year, with limited impact from startup inefficiencies after the holiday break. Winter weather will have an impact on our Q1 results, although the expected impact is included in the guidance.

Consistent with prior guidance, our 2023 capital expenditure budget remains $350 million, in line with our 8-9% of revenue commitment, with spending weighted towards the first half of the year.

We expect to generate at least $500 million of free cash flow in 2023.

Mr. Drummond concluded, "Frac fundamentals are as strong as they have been in many years. The world is looking to limit the societal impacts of energy and commodity inflation, and doing so will require an increase in oil and gas production even as the world builds out new energy solutions. US shale will undoubtedly play a critical role in solving the world's long-term energy needs. In order for US shale to maintain its competitiveness, the oilfield services sector will need to invest responsibly to attract capital and drive the next leg of efficiency. The next phase in shale's development will require a strong and profitable OFS sector, and NexTier is prepared to do our part to help the industry responsibly move forward."

Conference Call Information

On February 16, 2023, NexTier will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results. Hosting the call will be management of NexTier, including Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kenny Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nextierofs.com or live over the telephone by dialing (855) 560-2574, or for international callers, (412) 542-4160. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers, (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the telephonic replay is 7728864 and will be available until February 23, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website at www.nextierofs.com for twelve months following the call.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Company has included in this press release or discussed on the conference call described above certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which are calculated on segment basis or product line basis. These measurements provide supplemental information which management believes is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside GAAP measures such as net income and operating income. You should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results under GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet, annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet, adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, cash flow conversion, adjusted SG&A, net debt, invested capital, average invested capital, return on invested capital, annualized return on invested capital, total capital, average total capital, and return on total capital. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of the Company's operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Other companies may have different capital structures, and comparability to the Company's results of operations may be impacted by the effects of acquisition accounting on its depreciation and amortization. As a result of the effects of these factors and factors specific to other companies, the Company believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet, annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet, adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, and adjusted SG&A provide helpful information to analysts and investors to facilitate a comparison of its operating performance to that of other companies. The Company believes free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, and net debt provide investors a useful measure to assess management's effectiveness in the areas of profitability and capital management. Invested capital, average invested capital, return on invested capital, annualized return on invested capital, total capital, average total capital, and return on total capital are presented based on the Company's belief that these non-GAAP measures are useful information to investors and management when comparing profitability and the efficiency with which capital has been employed over time relative to other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, please see the tables at the end of this press release. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not available due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items, particularly with estimates for certain contingent liabilities, and estimating non-cash unrealized fair value losses and gains which are subject to market variability and therefore a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Measure Definitions : EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA as further adjusted with certain items management does not consider in assessing ongoing performance. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to set targets and to assess the performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet is defined as (i) adjusted EBITDA for a given quarter, (ii) divided by number of fleets deployed. Annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet is defined as (i) Adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet for a given quarter (ii) multiplied by four quarters. Adjusted gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of services, further adjusted to eliminate items in cost of services that management does not consider in assessing ongoing performance. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted with certain items management does not consider in assessing ongoing performance. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is defined as (i) adjusted net income, (ii) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding. Free cash flow is defined as the net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before financing activities, excluding any acquisitions. When presenting free cash flow conversion on a historical basis we define it as (i) free cash flow, (ii) divided by adjusted EBITDA; when presenting free cash flow conversion on a forward-looking basis we define it as (i) free cash flow, (ii) divided by EBITDA. Adjusted SG&A is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted for severance and business divestiture costs, merger/transaction-related costs, and other non-routine items. Net debt is defined as (i) total debt, net of unamortized debt discount and unamortized deferred financing costs, (ii) subtracting cash and cash equivalents. Invested capital is defined as the sum of (a) long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities, (b) plus long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities, (c) plus long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing cost and unamortized debt discounts, less current maturities (d) plus total stockholder's equity. Average invested capital is defined as the average of the beginning and ending invested capital. Return on invested capital is defined as (i) net income (loss), (ii) divided by average invested capital during the period. Annualized return on invested capital is defined as (i) net income (loss) for a given quarter, (ii) multiplied by four, (iii) divided by average invested capital during the period. Total capital is defined as the sum of (i) total debt, finance leases, operating leases, and total stockholders' equity. Average total capital is defined as the average of the beginning and ending total capital. Return on total capital is defined as (i) revenue less the (ii) sum of (a) cost of services, (b) depreciation and amortization, and (c) selling, general and administrative expenses (iii) divided by average total capital.

Forward-Looking Statements and Where to Find Additional Information

This press release and discussion in the conference call described above contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Statements in this press release or made during the conference call described above, including guidance for 2023 and beyond and other outlook information (including with respect to the industry in which NexTier conducts its business), statements regarding our future operating results, financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and expectation regarding the capabilities and impact of our products and services on our operating results and financial position, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. Statements of assumptions underlying or relating to our forward-looking statements are also forward-looking statements. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "reflect," "see," "should," "target," "will," and "would," or the negative or plural thereof, and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or in oral statements made in connection with this presentation speak only as of the date on which we make them and are based upon our historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i) NexTier's business strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; (ii) NexTier's future operating results; (iii) dependence on capital spending and well completion by the onshore oil and natural gas industry and demand for services in the industry in which NexTier conducts its business; (iv) the variability of crude oil and natural gas commodity prices; (v) changing regional, national or global economic conditions, including oil and gas supply and demand and the impact of geopolitical conditions on those prices; (vi) the competitive nature of the industry in which NexTier conducts its business, including pricing pressures; (vii) the impact of pipeline capacity constraints and adverse weather conditions in oil or gas producing regions; (viii) the effect of government regulation, including regulations of hydraulic fracturing, and the operating hazards of NexTier's business; (ix) the effect of a loss of, or the financial distress of, or interruption in operations of one or more NexTier suppliers, materials or customers; (x) the ability to maintain the right level of commitments under NexTier's supply agreements; (xi) impact of new technology on NexTier's business; (xii) impact of any legal proceedings, liability claims and external investigations; (xiii) the ability to obtain permits, approvals and authorizations from governmental and third parties; (xiv) the ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, divestitures and future capital expenditures and the impact of such transactions; (xv) environmental, social, and governance matters, including investor focus and industry perception; (xvi) the ability to employ a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers; (xvii) the ability to service debt obligations and access capital; (xviii) the market volatility of our stock; (xix) the impact of our stock buyback program, (xx) our ability to maintain effective information technology systems and the impact of cybersecurity incidents on our business, (xxi) the impact of inflation on our business, and (xxii) other risks detailed in Nex Tier's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, but not limited to "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC website or www.NexTierOFS.com. "Forward-looking statements" also include, among other things, (a) statements about NexTier's ability to participate in any shareholder return program and (b) statements regarding NexTier's business strategy, its business and operation plan (including its ability to execute on its well site integration strategy), its future performance (including expected financial results), and its capital allocation strategy. There may be other factors of which NexTier is currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. NexTier assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. The contents of any website referenced in this presentation are not incorporated herein by reference.

Additional information about the Company, including information on the Company's response to Covid-19, can be found in its periodic reports that are filed with the SEC, available www.sec.gov or www.NexTierOFS.com.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022















Revenue 870,857

$ 896,010

$ 842,912

$ 635,043 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of services 632,890

682,683

649,866

524,656 Depreciation and amortization 58,760

56,542

58,794

55,163 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,867

37,415

35,855

35,859 Merger and integration 3,000

27,521

23,682

9,232 Gain on disposal of assets (4,456)

(10,471)

(866)

(823) Total operating costs and expenses 727,061

793,690

767,331

624,087 Operating income 143,796

102,320

75,581

10,956 Other income (expense):













Other income (expense), net (2,697)

11,124

1,461

5,370 Interest expense, net (6,514)

(7,150)

(7,344)

(7,374) Total other income (expense) (9,211)

3,974

(5,883)

(2,004) Income before income taxes 134,585

106,294

69,698

8,952 Income tax expense (1,600)

(1,560)

(1,240)

(160) Net income $ 132,985

$ 104,734

$ 68,458

8,792















Net income per share: basic $ 0.55

$ 0.43

$ 0.28

$ 0.04 Net income per share: diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.42

$ 0.27

$ 0.04















Weighted-average shares: basic 241,519

244,686

243,969

243,269 Weighted-average shares: diluted 247,980

250,821

250,775

247,705

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







Revenue $ 3,244,822

$ 1,423,441 Operating costs and expenses:





Cost of services 2,490,095

1,255,321 Depreciation and amortization 229,259

184,164 Selling, general and administrative expenses 145,996

109,404 Merger and integration 63,435

8,709 Gain on disposal of assets (16,616)

(28,898) Total operating costs and expenses 2,912,169

1,528,700 Operating income (loss) 332,653

(105,259) Other expense:





Other income, net 15,258

12,131 Interest expense, net (28,382)

(24,609) Total other expense (13,124)

(12,478) Income (loss) before income taxes 319,529

(117,737) Income tax expense (4,560)

(1,686) Net income (loss) 314,969

(119,423) Other comprehensive income (loss):





Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,118

407 Hedging activities 12,067

1,703 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 328,154

$ (117,313)







Net income (loss) per share: basic $ 1.29

$ (0.53) Net income (loss) per share: diluted $ 1.26

$ (0.53)







Weighted-average shares: basic 243,360

224,401 Weighted-average shares: diluted 249,346

224,401

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, amounts in thousands)





December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 218,476

$ 110,695 Trade and other accounts receivable, net

397,197

301,740 Inventories, net

66,395

38,094 Assets held for sale

—

1,555 Prepaid and other current assets

43,947

55,625 Total current assets

726,015

507,709 Operating lease right-of-use assets

18,659

21,767 Finance lease right-of-use assets

43,714

41,537 Property and equipment, net

679,513

620,865 Goodwill

192,780

192,780 Intangible assets, net

50,586

64,961 Other noncurrent assets

15,901

7,962 Total assets

$ 1,727,168

$ 1,457,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 202,936

$ 190,963 Accrued expenses

281,715

213,923 Customer contract liabilities

19,377

23,729 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

6,083

7,452 Current maturities of finance lease liabilities

19,855

11,906 Current maturities of long-term debt

14,004

13,384 Other current liabilities

9,368

10,346 Total current liabilities

553,338

471,703 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities

13,267

20,446 Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities

11,925

26,873 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs

and unamortized debt discount, less current maturities

347,425

361,501 Other non-current liabilities

11,294

30,041 Total non-current liabilities

383,911

438,861 Total liabilities

937,249

910,564 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

2,340

2,420 Paid-in capital in excess of par value

1,007,492

1,094,020 Retained deficit

(226,195)

(541,164) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

6,282

(8,259) Total stockholders' equity

789,919

547,017 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,727,168

$ 1,457,581

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (unaudited, amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Completion Services:





Revenue $ 829,800

$ 857,751 Cost of services 602,326

652,021 Depreciation, amortization, (gain) loss on sale of assets, and impairment 50,194

51,153 Net income 177,280

154,577 Adjusted gross profit(1) $ 227,474

$ 205,730







Well Construction and Intervention Services:





Revenue $ 41,057

$ 38,259 Cost of services 30,564

30,662 Depreciation, amortization, (gain) loss on sale of assets, and impairment 699

(9,692) Net income 9,794

17,289 Adjusted gross profit(1) $ 10,493

$ 7,597





(1) The Company uses adjusted gross profit(1) as its measure of profitability for segment reporting.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 Net income

$ 132,985

$ 104,734

$ 68,458

$ 8,792 Interest expense, net

6,514

7,150

7,344

7,374 Income tax expense

1,600

1,560

1,240

160 Depreciation and amortization

58,760

56,542

58,794

55,163 EBITDA

$ 199,859

$ 169,986

$ 135,836

$ 71,489 Plus management adjustments:















Acquisition, integration and expansion(1)

3,000

$ 27,521

23,682

9,232 Non-cash stock compensation(2)

7,114

7,119

7,547

7,815 Divestiture of business(3)

(27)

1,090

905

541 (Gain) loss on equity security investment(4)

196

132

(2,111)

(5,606) Litigation(5)

—

(179)

416

— Insurance recovery, net(6)

2,480

(11,044)

—

— Other

67

138

(390)

22 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 212,689

$ 194,763

$ 165,885

$ 83,493

















Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

850,756

779,052

663,540

333,972 Deployed Fleets

32

33

34

33 Annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet

26,586

23,608

19,516

10,120





(1) Represents transaction and integration costs, including earnout payments, related to acquisitions. (2) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Company's Incentive Award Plan. (3) Represents bad debt expense on the sale of the Well Support Services segment to, and related to the bankruptcy filing of Basic Energy Services. (4) Represents the realized and unrealized (gain) loss on an equity security investment composed primarily of common equity shares in a public company. (5) Represents increases (decreases) in accruals related to contingencies acquired in business acquisitions. (6) Represents a gain on insurance recovery in excess of book value due to a fire incident and losses associated with assets that were damaged in the fire and ultimately could not be repaired or recovered.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) 314,969

(119,423) Interest expense, net 28,382

24,609 Income tax expense 4,560

1,686 Depreciation and amortization 229,259

184,164 EBITDA 577,170

91,036 Plus management adjustments:





Acquisition, integration and expansion(1) 63,435

8,709 Non-cash stock compensation(2) 29,595

24,677 Market-driven costs(3) —

8,755 Divestiture of business(4) 2,509

7,849 Gain on equity security investment, net(5) (7,389)

(157) Litigation(6) 237

7,875 Tax audit(7) —

(24,877) Insurance recovery, net(8) (8,564)

(10,409) Other (163)

504 Adjusted EBITDA 656,830

113,962





(1) Represents transaction and integration costs, including earnout payments, related to acquisitions. (2) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Company's Incentive Award Plan. (3) Represents market-driven severance, leased facility closures, and restructuring costs incurred as a result of significant declines in crude oil prices resulting from demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic and global oversupply. (4) Represents bad debt expense on the sale of the Well Support Services segment to, and related to the bankruptcy filing of Basic Energy Services. (5) Represents the realized and unrealized (gain) loss on an equity security investment composed primarily of common equity shares in a public company. (6) Represents increases, net in accruals related to contingencies acquired in business acquisitions. (7) Represents a reduction of the Company's accrual related to a tax audits acquired in business acquisitions or exceptional events. (8) Represents a gain on estimated insurance recovery in excess of book value due to a fire incident and net of losses associated with assets that were damaged in the fire and ultimately could not be repaired or recovered.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 36,867

$ 37,415 Less management adjustments:





Non-cash stock compensation (7,114)

(7,119) Divestiture of business 27

(1,090) Other (67)

(138) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 29,713

$ 29,247



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Completion

Services

WC&I

Total Revenue $ 829,800

$ 41,057

$ 870,857 Cost of services 602,326

30,564

632,890 Gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization 227,474

10,493

237,967 Management adjustments associated with cost of services —

—

— Adjusted gross profit $ 227,474

$ 10,493

$ 237,967



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Completion

Services

WC&I

Total Revenue $ 857,751

$ 38,259

$ 896,010 Cost of services 652,021

30,662

682,683 Gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization 205,730

7,597

213,327 Management adjustments associated with cost of services —

—

— Adjusted gross profit $ 205,730

$ 7,597

$ 213,327

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Net cash used in operating activities

$ 144,070

$ 163,821

$ 117,834

$ 28,666

















Net cash used in investing activities(1) :















Capital expenditures

(79,478)

(58,943)

(56,859)

(29,838) Proceeds from disposal of assets

14,129

26,875

6,401

2,822 Proceeds from insurance recoveries

14,506

825

—

20 Net cash used in investing activities

(50,843)

(31,243)

(50,458)

(26,996)

















Free cash flow

$ 93,227

$ 132,578

$ 67,376

$ 1,670





(1) Third quarter ended September 30, 2022 excludes $27.2 million from the acquisition from Continental Intermodal Group LP. First quarter ended March 31, 2022 excludes $0.5 million due to net working capital adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alamo Pressure Pumping ("Alamo").



Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ 454,391



Net cash used in investing activities(1) :

Capital expenditures (225,118) Proceeds from disposal of assets 50,227 Proceeds from insurance recoveries 15,351 Net cash used in investing activities (159,540)



Free cash flow $ 294,851





(1) Excludes $27.2 million from the acquisition from Continental Intermodal Group LP and $0.5 million due to net working capital adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alamo Pressure Pumping ("Alamo").



Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Free cash flow $ 294,851 Adjusted EBITDA $ 656,830



Free cash flow conversion 45 %

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Net income $ 132,985

$ 104,734 Plus management adjustments:





Acquisition, integration and expansion(1) 3,000

$ 27,521 Non-cash stock compensation(2) 7,114

7,119 Divestiture of business(3) (27)

1,090 (Gain) loss on equity security investment, net(4) 196

132 Litigation(5) —

(179) Insurance recovery, net(6) 2,480

(11,044) Other 67

138 Adjusted net income $ 145,815

$ 129,511







Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.60

$ 0.53 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.52







Weighted-average shares, basic 241,519

244,686 Weighted-average shares, diluted 247,980

250,821





(1) Represents transaction and integration costs, including earnout payments, related to acquisitions. (2) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Company's Incentive Award Plan. (3) Represents bad debt expense on the sale of the Well Support Services segment to, and related to the bankruptcy filing of Basic Energy Services. (4) Represents the realized and unrealized (gain) loss on an equity security investment composed primarily of common equity shares in a public company. (5) Represents increases (decreases) in accruals related to contingencies acquired in business acquisitions. (6) Represents a gain on insurance recovery in excess of book value due to a fire incident and losses associated with assets that were damaged in the fire and ultimately could not be repaired or recovered.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) 314,969

(119,423) Plus management adjustments:





Acquisition, integration and expansion(1) 63,435

8,709 Non-cash stock compensation(2) 29,595

24,677 Market-driven costs(3) —

8,755 Divestiture of business(4) 2,509

7,849 Gain on equity security investment, net(5) (7,389)

(157) Litigation(6) 237

7,875 Tax audit(7) —

(24,877) Insurance recovery, net(8) (8,564)

(10,409) Other (163)

504 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 394,629

$ (96,497)







Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic $ 1.62

$ (0.43) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 1.58

$ (0.43)







Weighted-average shares, basic 243,360

224,401 Weighted-average shares, diluted 249,346

224,401





(1) Represents transaction and integration costs, including earnout payments, related to acquisitions. (2) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Company's Incentive Award Plan. (3) Represents market-driven severance, leased facility closures, and restructuring costs incurred as a result of significant declines in crude oil prices resulting from demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic and global oversupply. (4) Represents bad debt expense on the sale of the Well Support Services segment to, and related to the bankruptcy filing of Basic Energy Services. (5) Represents the realized and unrealized (gain) loss on an equity security investment composed primarily of common equity shares in a public company. (6) Represents increases, net in accruals related to contingencies acquired in business acquisitions. (7) Represents a reduction of the Company's accrual related to a tax audits acquired in business acquisitions or exceptional events. (8) Represents a gain on estimated insurance recovery in excess of book value due to a fire incident and net of losses associated with assets that were damaged in the fire and ultimately could not be repaired or recovered.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Total debt, net of unamortized

deferred financing costs and

unamortized debt discount

$ 361,429

$ 364,835

$ 368,194

$ 371,636 Cash and cash equivalents

218,476

250,207

158,136

99,788 Net debt

$ 142,953

$ 114,628

$ 210,058

$ 271,848



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 314,969











Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 13,267

20,446 Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 11,925

26,873 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs

and unamortized debt discount, less current maturities 347,425

361,501 Total stockholders' equity 789,919

547,017 Invested capital $ 1,162,536

$ 955,837







Average invested capital $ 1,059,187











Return on invested capital 30 %







Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Net income $ 132,985



Annualized net income $ 531,940











Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 13,267

12,823 Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 11,925

17,335 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs

and unamortized debt discount, less current maturities 347,425

350,986 Total stockholders' equity 789,919

762,926 Invested capital $ 1,162,536

$ 1,144,070







Average invested capital $ 1,153,303











Annualized return on invested capital 46 %





NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Revenue

$ 3,244,822

$ 1,423,441 Cost of services

2,490,095

1,255,321 Depreciation and amortization

229,259

184,164 Selling, general and administrative expense

145,996

109,404 Operating income (loss) before gain/loss on

sale of assets and other unusual items

$ 379,472

$ (125,448)









Total debt

361,429

$ 374,885 Finance leases

31,780

38,779 Operating leases

19,350

27,898 Total stockholders' equity

789,919

547,017 Total Capital

$ 1,202,478

$ 988,579









Average Total Capital

$ 1,095,529













Return on Total Capital

35 %





