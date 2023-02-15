MainStreet Bancshares Names Two Senior Technology Executives

Appointments Reflect Bank's Pacesetting Tradition in Tech Leadership

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, announced two key appointments to its technology team.

Andrew Stoutenburgh has joined the $1.9 billion-asset community bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Matt McCrory has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer.

The two appointments underscore MainStreet Bank's continuing efforts to seize opportunities while managing risk as it pursues its growth strategy, said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares and MainStreet Bank. He noted that the Bank has a strong tradition of technology leadership, having pioneered remote banking services for local businesses when it opened its doors in 2004, and it continues to innovate with its Avenu™ embedded banking solution.

"Banks of our size don't usually elevate technology roles to the C-Level, but MainStreet Bank has always been highly focused on creating the capabilities we need as early as possible to lay a path for superior future performance," Dick said. "With Andy and Matt in these key positions, we are upping our game even further as the digital transformation in banking accelerates."

As CTO, Stoutenburgh drives MainStreet Bank's technology vision and implementation, including technology investment, architecture, and engineering. His strong understanding of the technological forces that are transforming financial services has been shaped by more than 25 years of progressive experience in the banking industry. Most recently, he was Vice President and Technical Services Manager for a regional financial services company with operations in seven states and the District of Columbia. Earlier in his career, Stoutenburgh worked in bank branch and credit operations in various Northern Virginia community banks before shifting his focus to information systems.

As CISO, McCrory leads efforts to maintain a strong data privacy and security culture and ensure the Bank's resilience against ever-increasing cyber, data and information security risks. A 15-year veteran of MainStreet Bank, he was previously Senior Vice President and Information Security Officer. McCrory's strengths include IT governance and risk management. He has designed, implemented, and managed a best-in-class cybersecurity program, and works across all information security domains. He holds multiple professional certifications, including CRISC and CISSP.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet Bank operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. Unrestricted by a conventional branching system, the Bank offers robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology and the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®, which thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area have done. MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products.

MainStreet Bank also offers Avenu™, the only purpose-built embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their applications directly and seamlessly to our banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. Avenu™ is a leading-edge financial technology solution backed by MainStreet Bank, an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, DC.

