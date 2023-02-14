Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

WATERLOO, Ontario and SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd. , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.

The next-generation digital instrument cluster is being installed in models from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto, providing a more intuitive, personalized, and interactive user experience for drivers while ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the vehicle's critical systems.

Leveraging BlackBerry QNX's high performance, reliable and secure technologies, Chongqing Yazaki has built multiple cutting edge LCD instrument clusters, including 10.25 and 12.3 inch LCD clusters as well as 10.25 and 12.3 inch double screen LCD clusters, which together will enhance the display of information by providing the most appropriate interface between the car and driver through innovative Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology. This not only helps deliver intuitive and personalized interior design, but also ensures a safe, intelligent and seamless driving experience for drivers and passengers.

The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the necessary technology to power the automotive industry's next generation vehicles, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and Tier 1's can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

"As a market leader in safety-certified embedded automotive systems, BlackBerry QNX has a wide-ranging technology portfolio that provides advanced foundational software technologies to Tier 1 automotive suppliers and manufacturers worldwide," said Dhiraj Handa, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry IoT. "We are pleased to work with Chongqing Yazaki to develop a next generation digital instrument cluster and look forward to continuing to deliver trusted products and solutions to Chinese automakers."

"Chongqing Yazaki has built up considerable experience in the automotive instrument area, with leading self-developed capabilities. By collaborating with BlackBerry QNX, we look forward to leveraging its function, safety and cybersecurity advantages to create safe and secure automotive electronics that meet the needs of the growing automotive market," said Mr. Liu Degao, General Manager of Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd.

About Chongqing Yazaki

Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd., founded in 1995, is a joint venture established by Chongqing Li-Long Technology Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. and Japan Yazaki Corporation (the world's largest multinational company in the production of automotive wiring harnesses and instruments, one of the world's top 15 auto parts enterprises, and one of the FORTUNE 500 enterprises), Isuzu Auto, Qingling Motor and Yugao Group.

Chongqing Yazaki has a wide range of products, covering LCD Clusters, Double Screens Clusters, Cockpit Control Units, Head-up Displays(HUD), Electronic Rearview Mirrors, Electronic Control Modules and other automotive electronic products, mainly supplying for SAIC-GM, Toyota, Volvo, PSA, Qingling Motor, Geely Auto, Great Wall Motor, SAIC Motor, Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto, GAC Aion Auto, Hozon Auto, Livan Auto, ZEEKR Auto, SRM, SINO TRUCK, SAIC-Hongyan Auto and dozens of famous automotive OEMs.

Chongqing Yazaki adheres to the mission: aiming at the world's advanced level, providing customers with full life-cycle technology products and provide services efficiently.

