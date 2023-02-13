RAPYUTA ROBOTICS AND INFINITE OUTSOURCING SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO HARMONIZE AUTOMATION AND STAFFING SOLUTIONS

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rapyuta Robotics, a pioneer in cloud robotics with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and Schaumburg, Chicago in the US, and the number one supplier of collaborative pick-assist autonomous mobile robots (PA-AMR) in Japan, has partnered with Infinite Outsourcing Solutions, a premier provider of staffing and outsourcing solutions in Canada. The alliance aims to offer comprehensive solutions to companies seeking to optimize their operations, leading to improved efficiency, accuracy, safety, cost savings, scalability, and increased employee morale.

"We are thrilled to partner with Infinite Outsourcing Solutions to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for optimizing their operations," said Dr. Gajan Mohanarajah, CEO of Rapyuta Robotics. "By leveraging both companies' strengths, expertise, and resources, we can provide a complete solution that will enable companies to stay ahead of the competition and scale their business."

Infinite Outsourcing Solutions' CEO, Ragavan Baladurai, stated that "the partnership with Rapyuta Robotics will drive innovation and uphold social labor responsibility for our clients. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge solutions to the market and offer unique value to customers, streamlining operations, and ensuring competitiveness in today's rapidly evolving business world while addressing labor challenges."

The partnership between Rapyuta Robotics and Infinite Outsourcing Solutions is set to start immediately and both companies are looking forward to a successful and long-lasting relationship.

About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd., a top provider of PA-AMR in Japan(1) is a Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) spin-off with a vision to be the leader in making robots more attainable and useful by taking an open, platform-centric approach to develop and operate robotics solutions. Their solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety in the warehouse by utilizing a collaborative approach.

About Infinite Outsourcing Solutions

Infinite Outsourcing Solutions is a leading provider of business solutions and staffing. With extensive industry experience, they offer tailored outsourcing services to tackle HR change, and challenges in today's market. They prioritize efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction while offering supply chain solutions to streamline clients' operations. Their team of experts delivers exceptional support worldwide and their commitment to excellence and passion for innovation make them a reliable partner for businesses seeking growth and success.

Note. 1 Source: Deloitte Tohmatsu Mic Research, sales share in 2021 for PA-AMR market

