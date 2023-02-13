Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Headed to Disneyland Resort Following Stellar Performance in Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII Victory

'I'm Going to Disneyland!'

Patrick Mahomes starred in Disney's iconic "I'm Going to Disneyland!'' TV commercial after Sunday's big game; Magical cavalcade and immersive Disney experience awaits Mahomes on Monday at Disneyland Resort

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a historic Super Bowl victory Sunday night in Arizona, Patrick Mahomes paused for a moment amid the euphoria of his team's championship performance and revealed that he is going to the one place every NFL player longs to go after the big game: "I'm Going to Disneyland!''

As confetti rained down around him, Mahomes looked directly into the on-field TV cameras and shouted that iconic phrase that has been jubilantly uttered immediately after dozens of Super Bowl games. His proclamation is the centerpiece of Disney's annual Super Bowl commercial, airing now on social media sites and major TV networks nationwide.

On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, the Super Bowl celebration goes to the next level when Mahomes stars in a colorful and high-energy cavalcade through Disneyland park in California. Guests in Disneyland park can watch the celebratory cavalcade as they travel past Sleeping Beauty Castle and down Main Street, U.S.A., at 1:30 p.m. PT.* Before the cavalcade, Mahomes will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park's most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having the time of his life at The Happiest Place on Earth. And even more special this year, Disneyland Resort is joining in the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, honoring its incredible storytellers, creators and fans. The Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort is now in full swing and features a new attraction, two stunning new nighttime spectaculars, dazzling décor, special food and beverages, and more!

It will be another incredible day after Mahomes monumental evening Sunday when he led the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the biggest game of the year, one that included two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in Super Bowl history (Mahomes and Jalen Hurts). He threw three touchdown passes including two in the fourth quarter to propel his team to the win and catapult himself into Disney history with his inclusion in the national TV spot and visit to Disneyland Resort. It was the second championship in the last four years for Kansas City.

Mahomes is now a member of the fraternity of NFL megastars who have been a part of Disney's long-standing Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team's Super Bowl victory.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Download broadcast-quality video of the "I'm Going to Disneyland" commercial after midnight EST on Feb. 12 at this link: https://disneylandnews.com/2023/02/12/2023-super-bowl-at-disneyland-resort

