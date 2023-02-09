STANFORD HOSPITAL SECURITY GUARDS AND DISPATCHERS JOIN FORCES WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 856

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, more than 150 security guards and dispatchers at one of the nation's most prestigious health care facilities, Stanford Hospital, entered into an agreement with Teamsters Local 856 to provide representational services on behalf of these workers.

The recently formed association, United Security Associates Union (USAU), comprises security guards and dispatchers working at several Stanford Health Care facilities and clinics throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. They sought out Teamsters Local 856 because of the local union's reputation of delivering strong contracts and representation to its 17,000 members across Northern California.

"The USAU bargaining unit members are mostly new to organized labor and collective bargaining — Local 856's experience and continuing success in growing membership gives us great confidence that this will be a successful collaboration," said USAU Secretary-Treasurer Rebecca Rosecrans. "After meeting with Local 856 Secretary-Treasurer and Principal Officer Peter Finn, we are excited about working together and getting the next phase underway."

"We are happy to welcome USAU members to Local 856 and are eager to get to the table and negotiate an agreement that is representative of the hard work they do day in and day out that ensures the security, safety, and comfort of Stanford patients, staff, and visitors," Finn said.

