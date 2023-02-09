Recruiter.com and hireEZ Partner to Revolutionize Talent Acquisition Efficiency

Combining Cutting-Edge Technology and Expertise for Seamless Talent Acquisition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ, the award-winning outbound recruiting platform is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)(NASDAQ: RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a forward-thinking on-demand recruiting solutions company. With hireEZ's innovative technology and Recruiter.com's extensive network of OnDemand recruiters working together, both organizations aim to provide the recruitment industry with an elevated level of efficiency and effectiveness when hiring talent.

"This partnership will allow us to provide a comprehensive solution to our clients, streamlining the talent acquisition process and connecting them to top talent faster and more efficiently," said Steven Jiang , CEO of hireEZ.

"Partnering with hireEZ is a huge step forward in our quest to improve the recruitment process and better serve our clients," said Evan Sohn , CEO of Recruiter.com. "We're confident this strategic collaboration will deliver a new level of advanced and efficient recruitment solutions to the market."

The partnership offers a seamless and integrated talent acquisition solution, from sourcing and attracting top talent to final placement, empowering the best delivery of overall talent to clients.

"Think of this as adding a Geek Squad to the recruiting industry's most innovative outbound recruiting platform," continued Sohn. "From healthcare workers, factory workers, software engineers, and business analysts, our OnDemand Sourcing, now powered by hireEZ, is already helping dozens of companies source and engage candidates across the world. We're all very excited to help more customers while we continue to add more capabilities to help companies seamlessly and efficiently hire the best possible candidates for every one of their open positions."

As part of their commitment to driving innovation in the recruitment industry, hireEZ and Recruiter.com will be hosting a thought-provoking webinar on LinkedIn Live on February 22nd at 12:30 PM EST. During the session, titled 'Keeping Up with your Talent Needs Using Fewer Resources,' experts will delve into the latest strategies and technologies that can help organizations meet their talent acquisition goals while optimizing resources.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

About hireEZ

hireEZ is the award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruiting platform with access to 800M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

