Outlaw Partners' Wildlands Festival partners with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force for the largest river preservation event in history

BIG SKY, Mont., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Partners, in conjunction with actor Tom Skerritt, the EVRGRN Channel and Triple Squirrels Productions, is pleased to announce the largest event to ever be held in support of conserving the Gallatin River and rivers across the country. Wildlands Festival, the largest conservation-focused outdoor music festival in southwest Montana, will take place in Big Sky, Montana August 5-6, 2023. The artist announcement and schedule of festival activities will be released on February 21.

Wildlands Festival and actor Tom Skerritt will host the largest river preservation event in history in Big Sky, MT.

The event is a celebration for the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning film, A River Runs Through It, and the 50th anniversary of American Rivers. It comes at a critical time for the Gallatin River, which is threatened by unprecedented development pressure along its length.

American Rivers believes that all life needs healthy rivers to survive. Earlier this year the national nonprofit river conservation organization announced the goal of protecting one million miles of rivers nationwide by 2030. Funds raised at the Wildlands Festival will help the organization work toward that goal and other vital efforts.

"We all need healthy rivers in our lives. Their clean water is essential to our health, and their habitats are critical for wildlife and the entire natural world. Now is the time to come together for their protection. We are honored to be a beneficiary of this event, and we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate rivers and inspire action in Montana and nationwide," said Tom Kiernan, President and CEO of American Rivers.

The Wildlands Festival will also bring more attention to policies to help protect rivers including Senator Jon Tester's Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which would protect 385 miles of rivers on the Custer-Gallatin and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests. This federal legislation, which would double the number of protected river miles in Montana, is the most ambitious river protection bill in the state's history.

The 2023 Wildlands Festival will feature an all-star lineup of musicians to raise awareness and help preserve America's rivers, including the locally cherished Gallatin River, where many of the famous scenes from A River Runs Through It were filmed.

In addition to the live concert, Wildlands will offer unique memorabilia and fundraising opportunities to support American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force — the two nonprofit partners chosen as beneficiaries of this year's event.

"I'm honored to partner with Wildlands Festival and Outlaw Partners to have a voice and create an impact of care, concern and change for our rivers through music," said Skerritt. Preserving America's rivers is a life-long passion for Skerritt, who served on the board of American Rivers and continues to be a strong advocate for river conservation.

"The core ethos of Wildlands has always been to give back while creating an unforgettable music event celebrating wild and scenic spaces," said Eric Ladd, Founder and Chairman of Outlaw Partners. "Tom's passion for rivers and leaving an impact for future generations is commendable. We're grateful to produce Wildlands Festival in support of rivers and the invaluable partners in our backyard."

"The Task Force is thrilled to be included as a beneficiary in this year's Wildlands Festival. The overwhelming support of this community to invest in our work and in the solutions for the Gallatin River is critical to our success," said Kristin Gardner, Chief Executive and Science Officer of the Gallatin River Task Force. "The event provides tremendous potential to raise awareness about our community resource — and the means by which we must work to keep it thriving. We couldn't be more grateful to have this public platform to elevate the importance of keeping the Gallatin healthy."

About Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt is an Emmy Award-winning TV and film actor who has appeared in over 40 films and more than 200 television episodes since 1962. He is known for his roles in M*A*S*H, Alien, Turning Point, Top Gun, A River Runs Through It, Steel Magnolias, and Emmy award television series and directed Picket Fences. In 2020, Skerritt founded the digital media company Triple Squirrels Inc. and launched EVRGRN Channel, a free ad-supported channel available on STIRR, iOS, Android, streaming TV devices and on demand.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning experiential marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award-winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS magazine. In addition, we produce hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival. With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

About Wildlands Festival

Produced by Outlaw Partners, the Wildlands Festival takes place at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky, Montana with the 11,166-foot iconic Lone Peak as the backdrop. This exciting and inspiring music event brings people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic rivers, outdoor recreation, parks, trails and the enjoyment of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region special. Previous Wildlands Festival artists include: Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Robert Earl Keen and Madeline Hawthorne, among others.

About American Rivers

American Rivers is championing a national effort to protect and restore all rivers, from remote mountain streams to urban waterways. Healthy rivers provide people and nature with clean, abundant water and natural habitat. For 50 years, American Rivers staff, supporters, and partners have shared a common belief: Life Depends on Rivers. For more information, please visit AmericanRivers.org

About Gallatin River Task Force

The Gallatin River Task Force has been protecting the Gallatin River and advocating for sustainable water management for over two decades. Utilizing a watershed approach to resource conservation, the organization prioritizes problem-solving in key focus areas; ecological health of a river system, water conservation, and wastewater management. The Task Force's approach ensures broad stakeholder involvement and inclusivity, is community-based, relies on local leadership, and encourages collaboration for solutions-driven action. Conservation, mindful water sustainability and stewardship of the Gallatin River Watershed are paramount elements to the organization's work and goals for a clean, cold, healthy river for future generations. For more information, please visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org

