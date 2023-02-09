ASSET LLC Joint Venture to Provide Weapons and Systems Integration Support Services to NAWCWD Under New $292M Contract

RIDGECREST, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Systems and Software Engineering Technologies (ASSET) LLC, Ridgecrest, California, a Joint Venture (JV) between New Directions Technologies, Inc. (NDTI) and DCS Corporation, has been awarded the Weapons and Systems Integration Support Services V (WSISS V) contract valued at $292M. Through this 5-year contract, ASSET LLC will provide systems engineering, analysis, research, development, logistics, configuration and data management services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's (NAWCWD) aircraft integrated product teams for the development, integration, test, evaluation, and fielding of new and upgraded capabilities to Navy aircraft.

Supported platforms include the F/A-18, EA-18G, F-35, AV-8B, AH-1/UH-1 aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Places of performance include China Lake, California; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Point Mugu, California; and various other locations across the continental United States.

To date, WSISS V is the largest contract award ever made to a Ridgecrest-based company, a momentous milestone for NDTI, the managing member of the ASSET JV.

"We are humbled by the trust the Navy and NAWCWD have placed in us," said Cedric Knight, Chairman of the ASSET LLC Board of Directors and President & CEO of NDTI. "Together with our mentor firm, DCS Corporation, we will extend our successful 15-year partnership to provide the exceptional support the Navy has come to expect of us. NAWCWD's mission and the warfighter are our focus and bringing our pilots back home safely after a successful mission is our #1 priority. To that purpose we exist."

"DCS is proud of our legacy of service to the Navy under the predecessor WSISS contracts in partnership with NDTI," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We have every confidence that the ASSET JV will build upon our years of successful performance to deliver the highest level of support to naval aviation for years to come."

NDTI and DCS have been supporting NAWCWD for more than 15 years under the WSISS series of contracts and have a well- established and long-standing relationship with the DoD and NAWCWD. For WSISS V, the ASSET JV Team also includes INQU LLC (California City, California) and NRC LLC (Ridgecrest, California).

