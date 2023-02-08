VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PDFTron Systems Inc., the world's leading provider of document processing technology for developers and enterprises, announced today that it has rebranded under the new name Apryse to better reflect the company's expanded offerings and commitment to innovation in the document processing space. The rebrand of PDFTron to Apryse represents the significant growth the company has undergone in recent years to expand its capabilities, expertise and product offerings, resulting in a superior suite of innovative solutions for developers and enterprises.

PDFTron Rebrands as Apryse, Reflecting Expanded Product Offerings and Commitment to Innovation.

Apryse's comprehensive product portfolio serves every document processing use case including digital signature, conversion, manipulation and data extraction. For developers, Apryse offers its signature SDK (server, client, and mobile) products, and for enterprises and small businesses, it provides the industry-leading iText and XODO products, among others. Apryse plans to expand its suite of solutions in 2023 with products that are feature-rich, faster, easier and smarter.

With offices now in five countries and the support of leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo and growth equity investor Silversmith Capital Partners, Apryse is advancing its growth strategy and commitment to innovation and excellence.

"We are excited to be entering this new phase as Apryse and are grateful to our partners at Silversmith Capital Partners and Thoma Bravo for their continued support and belief in our mission," said Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse. "Our company has evolved significantly over the past few years to anticipate and meet our customers' needs. While holding firm to our core strengths – superior products, personalized service, and industry-leading innovation – we have successfully expanded our offerings, grown our global footprint, added talent, and strengthened our culture of collaboration and ingenuity. Our new brand reflects these unique traits and how we use them to deliver solutions that are 'Made Better'.'"

To support the rebrand, Apryse is also unveiling a newly redesigned website (Apryse.com) to better reflect the company's expanded solutions and customer base. Apryse will also be launching multiple marketing initiatives to reintroduce the brand to its core audiences and introduce Apryse to new customer segments.

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, takes document solutions to the next level, making work better and life simpler. As a global leader in document processing technology, Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools they need to reach their document goals faster and easier. Our product portfolio includes Apryse SDK, Fluent, iText, and XODO. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com

