Monroe® Launches New OESpectrum® Shock and Mount Assembly for Popular Vehicle Applications

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco's DRiV group, recently introduced its newest innovation: an OESpectrum® shock and mount assembly designed to simplify the installation process to save technicians time in the repair bay. This new preassembled part comes in one complete package, eliminating the need for special tools and potential damage to other parts during the removal process.

The OESpectrum shock and mount assembly was created to provide a quick, easy, and simplified installation, backed by Monroe quality and durability. Featuring premium preassembled aluminum upper mount, shock, compression bumper, and dirt shield, this all-in-one solution offers everything needed for a complete repair. Each shock and mount assembly provides technicians with an aftermarket replacement that matches OE design, in addition to premium valving technology to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness. The PTFE-banded piston ensures consistent sealing for better control and increased durability. With the Monroe OESpectrum shock and mount assembly, handling is also improved, as full displaced valving, tuned specifically to each vehicle, adjusts to extreme road conditions, while the larger bore provides more efficient damping control for greater consistency.

Monroe's latest offering is now available for some of the most popular vehicles in operation today:

Part Number Model Year/Model 139111 2013-2019 Ford Escape, 2015-2019 Lincoln MKC 15607 2004-2009 Mazda 3, 2006-2015 Mazda 5 15630 2011-2019 Ford Fiesta 15647L/15647R 2014-2020 Chevrolet Impala, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu, 2016 Chevrolet

Malibu Limited, 2010-2016 Buick LaCrosse, 2010 Buick Allure 15645 2012-2018 Ford Focus 15683 2012-2013 Mazda 3 15663 2011-2015 Chevrolet Cruze, 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited, 2011-2015

Chevrolet Volt 15614 2006-2010 Hyundai Sonata, 2006-2011 Hyundai Azera, 2007-2009 Kia

Amanti

"With this latest innovation, Monroe remains at the forefront of helping technicians save time on the shock installation process by providing them everything they need in one product to complete the repair," said Rebecca Mahan, Executive Director, Marketing and Brand, DRiV. "With our OE engineering expertise, Monroe is able to stay ahead of trends coming into the aftermarket and deliver innovative solutions to our customers, in this case simplifying the install process for vehicles with a unique factory suspension mounting configuration for rear shocks. Continuing to offer these types of products to our customers is something that we strive to be known for: making technicians' lives easier while giving them a premium replacement option backed by Monroe durability standards."

To learn more about Monroe OESpectrum Shock and Mount Assemblies, or Monroe's other ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Monroe OESpectrum shock and mount assemblies are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com

