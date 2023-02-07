Infosys Foundation USA Announces Crossroads 2023 Conference in Tempe, AZ

Educators, thought leaders, and practitioners will meet and explore innovative ideas for bridging the national skills gap and expanding K12+ computer science education

TEMPE, Ariz, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Foundation USA, a non-profit organization focused on bridging the digital divide in America, today announced the 2023 edition of its Crossroads conference series, which will be held from February 7-10th at the Infosys Tempe Innovation Hub on the Arizona State University campus. The invitation-only conference brings together over 200 distinguished participants from local and regional government, the business community, non-profit sector, and K-12 and higher education instructors to discuss ways to expand computer science education and digital skills for underrepresented communities. The event will also feature an evening reception at the Arizona Heritage Center to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley, with the Infosys Foundation offering match donations.

"The future is digital. Employers – in Arizona and across the nation – expect the upcoming workforce to bring new digital skills to the table," said Inderpreet Sawhney, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation USA. "But with only 53% of public high schools in the US offering foundational computer science courses, there is clearly a gap between educational pathways and industry demand. The Crossroads 2023 conference will bring together influencers, implementors, and decision makers to identify practical, implementable solutions that push the frontier of innovation in computer science education. The Foundation is excited to host this event rooted in collaboration and catalyst for a more inclusive future."

"The Foundation is thrilled to be welcoming back our community of committed professionals and educators who are advocating for computer science, STEM and digital skills to be an essential component of education to prepare K-12 students for the technology-enabled world," said Kate Maloney, Executive Director, Infosys Foundation USA. "Our goal for this event is to have participants leave with inspired, concrete ideas for how we can effectively expand K12+ computer science pathways for all. The Foundation is committed to building a digitally-inclusively future and this requires all stakeholders to work cohesively to bridge the gap. We want Crossroads 2023 to be the springboard to a new future that shifts the landscape of CS education."

Crossroads 2023 is part of the Infosys Foundation USA's ongoing efforts to bridge the digital skills gap, in line with Infosys' 'ESG Vision 2030' commitment to bring digital skills to 10 million by 2025. The Foundation works towards its goals through educator training, national awards and advocacy, innovative partnerships with leading non-profits, and its free digital learning platforms – the Pathfinders Online Institute and the Digital Academy.

To learn more about the event, please visit: https://www.infosys.org/infosys-foundation-usa/initiatives/crossroads.html.

About Infosys Foundation USA

Infosys Foundation USA was established in 2015 with the mission of expanding computer science and maker education to K-12+ students and educators across the United States, with a specific focus on increasing access to digital skills within underrepresented communities. The Foundation achieves impact through delivering professional development programs for teachers, partnering with leading nonprofits, and delivering innovative media campaigns that inspire everyone to be creators, not just consumers, of technology. For more information, visit infosys.org/USA.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549573/Infosys_Foundation_USA_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys