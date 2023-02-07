Geotab to add Cummins Connected Software Updates, Enabling Seamless Over-the-Air Connectivity

Geotab's Integration with Cummins Connected Software Updates Saves Users Time and Optimizes Fleet Operations

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, and Cummins Inc. , a global power technology leader, announced an upcoming integration that will enable Over-the-Air (OTA) connectivity for Cummins Engine Control Units (ECUs) through Geotab's GO9 device – today at Connect 2023 , Geotab's premier annual event.

Geotab + Cummins (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

OTA software updates will be sent directly to Cummins ECUs through Geotab's GO9 device, providing multiple benefits for fleet customers and OEMs:

Optimal Engine Efficiency and Performance: OTA software updates provide access to the latest Cummins software allowing customers to ensure their vehicle's ECU is running at peak performance.





Less downtime waiting for updates: Connected Software Updates can update engine software in less than five minutes. OTA software updates eliminate the need to perform calibration updates at service locations allowing users to update software when and where it is most convenient.





Safe and Secure: OTA engine software updates utilize a two-step approval process ensuring safe and secure installation.

"The Geotab and Cummins integration for over-the-air connectivity can save fleets time and money, while affirming uncompromised performance and security," said Scott Sutarik, VP Enterprise Solutions at Geotab. "Connected Software Updates ensure that our customers with Cummins engines are taking advantage of the latest genuine Cummins firmware, ensuring peak performance and innovation."

"This is a great next step in our growing relationship with Geotab to deliver the latest technology and capabilities to our common customers," said José Samperio, Executive Director, North America On-Highway at Cummins. "It offers scalability and convenience, allowing fleets the option to automatically deploy updates to their entire fleet in an efficient manner."

Geotab's Integration with Cummins Connected Software Updates will soon be available for select Geotab devices and compatible Cummins engines. Additional availability will be offered later this year.

Learn more about Cummins Inc.'s applications available from Geotab: www.geotab.com/cummins .

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.2 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Geotab logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geotab Inc.