Astellas Announces Change of President and CEO and Management Structure

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced that at a meeting of its Board of Directors, held today, approved changes of its Representative Director, President and CEO and its management structure.

1．Change of President and CEO

Reason for Change

Astellas has been working on its Corporate Strategic Plan 2018 and Corporate Strategic Plan 2021 ("CSP2021") since fiscal year 2018, when Kenji Yasukawa was appointed as President and CEO, to realize its VISION "On the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients". During this time, Astellas overcame the patent cliff associated with the expiration of products exclusivity that had supported its growth in the past, and revenue has turned upward trend after bottoming out in fiscal year 2020. In addition, Astellas moved away from its past business model of creating products with a focus on specific disease areas and promoted a shift to the Focus Area approach of determining R&D areas from a multifaceted perspective, and is also making progress in developing new drug candidates that will drive future revenues.

Fiscal year 2023 is the right time to go on the aggressive to further accelerate growth, and Naoki Okamura will take over as new President and CEO. Astellas decided it is best for it to consider and implement strategies for achieving CSP2021, which ends in fiscal year 2025 and long-term growth beyond that under the new leadership. The environment surrounding the company is changing rapidly, such as increasing geopolitical risks and changes in the finances and markets of each country due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the new top management has the ability to flexible in response to such changes.

Changes of Representative Directors

Name New Position Current Position Kenji Yasukawa Representative Director, Chairman of the Board Representative Director, President and CEO Naoki Okamura Representative Director, President and CEO Representative Director, Executive Vice President

Effective date of change

April 1, 2023

2. Top Management (Effective April 1, 2023)

Claus Zieler will be appointed as CCO. He joined Astellas Group in 2019 as President, International Markets Commercial with experience in the commercial area at Schering and Bayer. He was appointed as President, Established Markets Commercial in January 2022. Together with Yukio Matsui, the current CCO, he has been implementing several imperative changes with his strong driving force and patient centric mindset.

Adam Pearson will be appointed as CStO. Since joining Astellas Group (former Yamanouchi Group) in 2004 after working at Boston Consulting Group, He has held various positions including Regional Senior Vice President, North Europe, Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd. and General Manager, United Kingdom, Astellas Pharma Ltd., and since 2020 has been Division Head of Corporate Strategy, leading the development and promotion of CSP2021.

Name New Title Current Title Naoki Okamura Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Representative Director, Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer (CStO) Minoru Kikuoka Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Same as left Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer (CScO) Same as left Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Same as left Hideki Shima Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMfgO) Same as left Claus Zieler Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) President, Established Markets Commercial Adam Pearson Chief Strategy Officer (CStO) Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Katsuyoshi Sugita Chief People Officer and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CPO & CECO) Same as left Catherine Levitt General Counsel (GC) Same as left

*Yukio Matsui, the current CCO, will retire on March 31, 2023.

3. Change of Corporate Executive (Tantou-Yakuin) (Effective April 1, 2023)

Name New Position Current Position Minoru Kikuoka Corporate Executive Vice President （Fukusyacho Tantou-Yakuin ） Senior Corporate Executive （Senmu Tantou-Yakuin ）

*Yukio Matsui, the current Senior Corporate Executive (Senmu Tantou-Yakuin), will retire on March 31, 2023.

(Reference)

Curriculum Vitae of new Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

Name: Kenji Yasukawa Date of Birth: June 7, 1960 Place of Birth: Tokyo - Career History

April 2018 Representative Director, President and CEO, the Company (present post) June 2017 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, the Company April 2017 Senior Corporate Executive, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, the Company June 2012 Senior Corporate Executive, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, the Company April 2012 Corporate Executive, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, the Company April 2011 Corporate Executive, Vice President, Product & Portfolio Strategy, the Company October 2010 Corporate Executive of the Company, Therapeutic Area Head, Urology, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. June 2010 Corporate Executive of the Company, Therapeutic Area Head, Urology, Astellas Pharma Europe B.V. April 2005 Vice President, Project Management, Urology, the Company April 1986 Joined the Company (former Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) - Education

July 2001 Showa University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Japan, Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences March 1986 University of Tokyo, Master of Science, Agriculture

Curriculum Vitae of new Representative Director, President and CEO

Name: Naoki Okamura Date of Birth: September 18, 1962 Place of Birth: Shizuoka Prefecture - Career History:

April 2022 Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (CStO), the Company (present post) March 2022 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Officer (CStO and CBO), the Company September 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer (CStO & CFO, and CBO), the Company October 2019 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer, (CStO & CFO), the Company June 2019 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer (CStO), the Company April 2019 Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer (CStO), the Company April 2018 Corporate Executive, Chief Strategy Officer (CStO), the Company June 2016 Corporate Executive, Vice President, Corporate Planning, the Company April 2016 Vice President, Corporate Planning, the Company July 2014 Vice President, Licensing & Alliances, the Company April 2012 Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd. October 2010 President & CEO, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. April 1986 Joined the Company - Education

March 1985 University of Tokyo, Faculty of Pharmacy

Curriculum Vitae of new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Name: Claus Zieler - Career History:

January 2022 President, Established Markets Commercial, Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd. (Present post) October 2019 President, International Markets Commercial, Astellas Pharma Singapore Pte Ltd. June 2015 Senior Vice President, Pharmaceuticals Region Asia Pacific, Bayer (South East Asia) Pte Ltd. October 2011 Operating Officer and Head of BU Cardiovascular & Neurology, Bayer Yakuhin Ltd. March 2007 General Manager HealthCare Belgium / Luxemburg, Bayer SA-NV Marsh 2005 General Manager Argentina, Schering Argentina May 2003 Vice President Business Development, Schering Berlin, Inc. May 1995 Regional Product Manager for Latin America, Schering AG

Curriculum Vitae of new Chief Strategy Officer (CStO)

Name: Adam Pearson - Career History:

April 2022 Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy. Astellas Pharma Inc. (Present post) April 2020 Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning, Astellas Pharma Inc. April 2019 General Manager, United Kingdom, Astellas Pharma Ltd. July 2016 Regional Senior Vice President, North Europe, Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd. February 2011 General Manager, South East Europe, Astellas Pharma d.o.o. January 2007 Sales Director Netherlands, Astellas Pharma Netherlands, BV. January 2004 Director of Strategic Planning, Europe, Yamanouchi Europe Ltd. September 1994 Consultant & Project Leader, Boston Consulting Group

