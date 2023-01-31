PreciseDx Appoints Paul Roma as Chairman of the Board

Accomplished executive brings more than 25 years of business, healthcare, and technology experience to company as it enters next phase

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis, today announced the appointment of Paul Roma as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Roma brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and healthcare technology to PreciseDx as the company begins to expand its laboratory footprint and partnerships to make its PreciseDx Breast Test more available.

"We are delighted to have Paul join the PreciseDx board of directors as we work to positively impact patient outcomes through our technology and its ability to be accessed by anyone, anywhere," said Wayne Brinster, CEO of PreciseDx. "Paul brings invaluable expertise in healthcare transformation and technology, specifically in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and data, which will be integral to the next phase of our growth."

For more than two decades, Roma has been working to transform healthcare around the world by applying next-generation technologies, such as data, analytics, and advanced AI to address the most pressing health challenges. He has partnered with industry leaders in healthcare – including Memorial Sloan Kettering, Mayo Clinic, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, among others in life sciences, insurance, and technology – to research, develop, train, and test game-changing technologies. Roma currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Francisco Partners — a leading technology investment firm — and has held previous leadership roles at IBM, where he was the General Manager of Watson Health, and Ciox Health, where he served as CEO.

"I am very excited to assume the role of Chairman of the PreciseDx Board of Directors and am pleased to work alongside the Company's expert leadership team," said Roma. "PreciseDx has shown tremendous potential in its ability to improve patient outcomes and healthcare through AI-powered, patient-specific risk information. I look forward to helping the PreciseDx team continue to enhance and advance its offerings as part of making healthcare more precise and personalized."

Roma joins a distinguished group of board members, including Eric Converse, the Chief Executive Officer at AMRA Medical; Molly Harper, Chief Business Officer for Synlogic, Inc.; and Erik Lium, Chief Commercial Innovation Officer at Mount Sinai Health System.

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx is a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ provides clinical teams with unmatched information and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization, supporting personalized patient management. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit precisedx.ai/



