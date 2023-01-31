MedRhythms' Feasibility Study Shows Positive Topline Results in Parkinson's Disease

Preliminary results showed improvement in motor symptoms of PD, walking capacity, functional mobility and quality of life.

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms announced the successful completion of a multi-site feasibility study of MR-005, its investigational asset in development for the treatment of gait deficits in Parkinson's disease (PD).

The MR-005 feasibility study results revealed enhanced quality of life and high patient adherence rates, which were the primary endpoints for this study. Additionally, preliminary results showed improvement in motor symptoms of PD, walking capacity and functional mobility. This news comes a couple weeks after MedRhythms announced positive topline results from a pivotal trial of MR-001 , in development for gait deficits in chronic stroke.

"As MedRhythms works to create a world where everyone with neurologic injury and disease has access to the highest quality care, it's essential that we make progress on the research and development of our pipeline across a range of neurological conditions," said Brian Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of MedRhythms. "In successfully completing our first clinical trial in Parkinson's disease in collaboration with Boston University and one of the world's leading hospitals, we have made significant progress on the advancement of our pipeline. The clinical feasibility from this trial and our recently completed pivotal trial in chronic stroke is essential as we work toward our goal of building next-generation neurotherapeutics that are evidence-based and can positively impact the lives of patients around the world."

The research study was conducted as an Investigator-Initiated Trial. Dr. Terry Ellis, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Physical Therapy at the Boston University College of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College, was one of the Principal Investigators.

"The results from this study related to adherence and early signals of clinical improvements with Parkinson's disease patients are compelling and suggest that this could be a promising intervention for improving gait deficits in this population," said Dr. Terry Ellis. "I look forward to conducting further research to investigate the impact of this intervention on people who are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease."

The results of this study will be submitted for a peer-reviewed publication and also presented at the upcoming American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting. Based on these encouraging results a follow-on clinical study with MR-005 in adults with Parkinson's disease is now underway.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of digital therapeutics across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. The company's pipeline product for chronic stroke walking deficits received Breakthrough Device designation in 2020 and the company raised a Series B financing round in 2021 led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

