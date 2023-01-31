Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD Achieves EPA-Estimated Driving Range of 361 Miles

140 Combined MPGe for the IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range

Hyundai Confirms EPA-estimated Range for all 2023 IONIQ 6 Trim Levels

Single-Curved Aerodynamic Profile Creates Hyundai's Lowest Drag Coefficient of 0.22

Available in Hyundai Dealerships Starting this Spring

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new, all-electric 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 has completed final EPA testing with the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD trim receiving an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles. The IONIQ 6 SE AWD achieved an EPA-estimated range of 316 milesi.

EPA testing also confirmed a 140 combined MPGe rating for the IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range. IONIQ 6's 140 combined MPGe rating matches two Lucid Air models that are at the top of Fueleconomy.gov's 2023 Top Ten Vehicles list.

Combined IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 361 miles 140 IONIQ 6 SE AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 316 miles 121 IONIQ 6 SEL RWD (20-inch wheels) 305 miles 117 IONIQ 6 SEL AWD (20-inch wheels) 270 miles 103 IONIQ 6 Limited RWD (20-inch wheels) 305 miles 117 IONIQ 6 Limited AWD (20-inch wheels) 270 miles 103

"Continually improving the efficiency of our vehicles is always a top priority for our development teams," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6's aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges."

IONIQ 6's ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.22iii is assisted by a low nose, active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boattail structure, separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper, full underbody cover, deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gaps.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

i EPA-estimated 361 mile driving range for 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316 mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery's temperature and outside temperature.

ii All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

iii Drag coefficient is 0.21 with slim camera side mirrors available in the Korean domestic market. Camera side mirrors do not meet current NHTSA standards and are not available in the U.S.

