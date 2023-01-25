Magic Software’s Magic Pathsala Announces Partnership with Kapil Dev’s Khushii...

NOIDA, India, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Pathshala, the CSR arm of Magic Software, has collaborated with Khushii, an independent, not-for-profit, child care NGO, founded by former Indian cricketer, Mr. Kapil Dev. As part of the collaboration, Magic Software will donate towards the education and upliftment of underserved children. To commemorate the partnership, Mr. Kapil Dev made a guest appearance at the Magic's office in Noida on Jan 25, 2023.

Kinship for Humanitarian Social and Holistic Intervention in India, Khushii , was founded in 2003 to empower children with the resources they need to become independent, self-reliant, and lead successful careers. To this cause, Magic Software, with its CSR arm, Magic Pathshala will be key to sharing its resources, thereby strengthening its commitment to Digital Learning for Everyone.

Mr. Kapil Dev interacted with the Magic team at their office at Smartworks, Sector 125, Noida on Wednesday. The key theme at this interaction was the importance of paying it forward. Others present at the event included Mr. Arjun Malhotra, Chairman of Magic Software and Mr. Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic Software.

"Magic Pathshala is happy to commit our support to Mr. Kapil Dev's initiative, Khushii. This is indeed a very proud moment for our Magicians! With this partnership, we will be able to scale up our ability to reach a wider community and empower children everywhere," said Acky.

About Magic Pathshala

In 1990, Magic Software established Magic Pathshala, a philanthropic initiative, with an intention to offer free digital educational content and resources to underprivileged students. The initiative was born from the parent organization's undertaking to make digital learning accessible and affordable.

About Magic EdTech

A venture of Solmark, Magic EdTech is a technology and content services company focused on delivering digital learning products. Magic brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts.

About Magic Software

For over 30 years, Magic Software has established its position in the market as a global software provider, present in 24 regional offices, with millions of installations worldwide, and strategic alliances with global IT leaders, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com, and SAP. The Magic team collaborates closely with over a thousand business partners in over 50 countries.

