hrQ Hires Molly Mangan to Lead Denver Market

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hrQ, a leading provider of search and interim HR talent, and human capital consulting, has named Molly Mangan as vice president and managing director for the firm's Denver office.

Mangan brings extensive human resources (HR) industry experience to hrQ. A member of the Denver business community for over 25 years, she most recently served as the enterprise account executive for Udemy Business, with similar previous roles at LHH and The Hackett Group.

At hrQ, Mangan will continue to grow the firm's brand in the Denver metro area, and up and down the front range. Mangan is excited to continue to elevate hrQ's already first-rate reputation as a thought leader and go-to for HR retained search, interim staffing and human capital consulting.

"I remember when hrQ was founded in 1998 and have a great deal of respect for their deep understanding of HR, impressive range of solutions and exceptional level of client service," Mangan said. "I am on a mission to help organizations elevate their human capital strategy by connecting them to the best HR talent in the marketplace."

A native of upstate New York, Molly holds an undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Brockport and earned a graduate degree from Michigan State University.

More About hrQ

hrQ, a LandrumHR company, works with organizations to simplify their people equation. hrQ helps clients deliver their people strategy through a focus on interim resourcing, search, and strategic human capital consulting. With a presence throughout the U.S., hrQ has been recognized eight times since 2007 as a Fastest Growing Privately Held Company by Inc. 5000. Visit www.hrqinc.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE hrQ