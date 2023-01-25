Five Kia models named to Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars report

Rio S (with Technology Package) Received Top Honors in the New Car Segment

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five select Kia models have been named to Cars.com's 2023 Best Value New Cars report, further cementing the brand's leadership position in offering award-winning vehicles at an incredible value. The 2023 Rio S (with technology package), 2023 Forte LXS (with technology package), 2023 Seltos S, 2023 Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX, and 2023 Sportage Plug-In Hybrid X-Line made the report, which Cars.com says helps car shoppers who are considering their next vehicle purchase. In addition, the 2023 Rio S (with technology package) was named the winner of the New Car segment.

"We are thrilled to have so many of our models added to the Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Car report, including two of our Plug-In Hybrid models under the 'Plan S' umbrella of electrified offerings," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to design, safety, reliability, dependability and value."

Cars.com's 2023 Best Value New Cars report identifies the most affordable new-car models in four categories — small SUVs, EVs and PHEVs, small pickup trucks, and cars — that offer the best value for the price based on features and each category's median price among Cars.com's inventory.

"We expect affordability to be top of mind for consumers in 2023. Finding affordable vehicles that still offer impressive technology and safety features can be challenging for car shoppers," said Jane Ulitskaya, Cars.com Editor. "Cars.com's 2023 Best Value New Cars report will help shoppers find a quality vehicle within their budget including five options in small SUVs, sedans and plug-in hybrids from Kia."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

