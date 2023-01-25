Buck to host webinar series examining the impact of SECURE 2.0

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022, is designed to increase retirement plan access and retirement savings, streamline administration and reporting requirements, and preserve retirement income.

Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host a two-part webinar series that will focus on the implications of the new legislation for plan sponsors and employees.

The first webinar, entitled "How will the latest retirement legislation impact plan sponsors and employees?" will take place on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 1 – 2 p.m. ET. Buck's Compliance practice leader Laurie DuChateau, will join Keita Ishigami and Patrick Trunzo, Directors in Buck's Compliance Consulting practice, and Sandy Pappa, a Principal in Buck's Wealth practice, to provide an overview of key provisions in the act, featuring:

Automatic enrollment and escalation requirements

Changes to Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) rules

Matching contributions on student loan repayments

Catch-up contribution changes

Modifications aimed at simplifying plan administration

The second webinar, entitled "Turn your defined contribution plan into a more effective retirement vehicle," will take place on February 22, from 1 – 2 p.m. ET. This webinar will explore the new opportunities for plan sponsors to enhance their plan and investment design, along with communication strategies to help participants understand their options and make informed choices.

Jim Danaher and David Eisenberg, Principals in Buck's Wealth practice, and Donna Westervelt, a Principal in Buck's Engagement practice, will center discussion around:

Integrating new contribution strategies, such as matching contributions to student loan payments and expanding auto-enroll, auto-escalate, and auto-reenroll policies, into your plan design

Investment fund lineups to help your participants secure a more predictable income stream in retirement

Engagement strategies to help your participants understand their options and make informed choices

Modifications aimed at simplifying plan administration

