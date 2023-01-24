Talkmap® Names Myron Prevatt Executive Vice President and Mark Palmer to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkmap, a leader in AI-powered conversational intelligence, today announced Myron Prevatt as the organization's new executive vice president and Chief Product Officer. In this role, Myron will lead product management, R&D, and operations for Talkmap, the revolutionary conversational intelligence platform that transforms call center conversations into understanding and engagement. In addition, the company also announced that Mark Palmer, World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer, has joined its board of directors.

"Talkmap is transforming how organizations leverage conversation data..."

Prevatt will lead product direction, R&D, and operations of the patented Talkdiscovery™ Platform. Before joining Talkmap, Myron led R&D at Syniverse. At Willis Towers Watson, a large insurance and consulting firm, he led product management for the health care technology division. Myron will report to Tim Moss, CEO, and lead the onboarding and integration of conversation data into the CRM, Cloud, BI, and CDP systems of record for Talkmap's large global multinational enterprise customers. Myron holds an MBA from Saint Leo University and a degree in Management Information Systems from Florida State University.

"I have worked with Myron for years and am grateful he's bringing his rare triple threat of leading growth, innovation, and enterprise operations at scale," said Tim Moss, CEO of Talkmap. "His impact and leadership have been felt immediately. I am extremely excited he has taken on this broader role as we continue to redefine the modern notion of conversational intelligence."

"Talkmap is transforming how organizations leverage conversation data," added Prevatt. "I appreciate the founding vision of applying AI to personalization, omnichannel, customer journey mapping, and contextual intelligence. Understanding the context and preferences of consumers in real time is critical, as consumer behavior changes daily. We help retail, e-commerce, and telecom companies customize and personalize their offerings to deliver remarkable customer experiences (CX)."

Talkmap also announced that Mark Palmer has joined their board of directors. Palmer is the former CEO of Streambase, named Tech Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and general manager of analytics and data products at TIBCO. In these roles, Palmer has been responsible for creating 17-time-leading software products in the AI, real-time, data science, and database industry.

"AI with real-time conversations and generative AI innovations are explosive growth areas in tech today, and Talkmap has built something extraordinary," said Palmer. "The ability to glean intelligence and empathy for customers in real-time can help turn customers into fans. So the board fast-tracked bringing in Myron to scale our growth as we ramp investment in product, engineering, and security."

Talkmap is a revolutionary conversational intelligence platform company that can transform all call center calls and chats into actionable customer intelligence. The company combines world-leading linguistics with AI-powered machine learning and massive computational power that enables dramatically improved CX revenues for the world's most valuable brands by building a contextually enriched, insightful understanding across their cloud and customer data platforms. Founded in 2017 and based in Dallas, Texas, Talkmap has raised $17.6 million supported by investors Stage1 Ventures LLC, BootstrapLabs, Ocho Investments LLC, Slewgrass Capital LLC and Trimode Capital LLC. For more information, visit talkmap.com.

