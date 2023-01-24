MADJAX XSERIES GOLF CART BRAND READY TO STORM WINGED SPRINT CAR RACING SCENE

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 15 Team Ready To Launch 2023 Season

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MadJax XSeries golf cart brand has reached a sponsorship agreement with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) and 10-Time World of Outlaws (WoO) NOS Energy Sprint Car Series Champion Donny Schatz for the 2023 season. MadJax, a subsidiary of Nivel Parts & Manufacturing, is an innovative leader with a long history in the golf cart parts and accessories market.

The MadJax XSeries golf cart, which was announced earlier this month, is a consumer geared recreational and secondary transportation option that will be sold via Nivel's dealer partners across the United States. Industry leaders Nivel and MadJax will offer an edgy, stylish cart that is among the most eye-catching options on the market.

MadJax XSeries will partner with TSR and Schatz in an associate sponsorship role on the No. 15 entry. With a reputation of high-quality products and reliability, MadJax XSeries joins TSR with common goals and the expectation of high-performance effort.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with TSR and Donny Schatz as we bring our industry-changing consumer golf car, the MadJax XSeries, to market," said Donnie Jouppi, President of Nivel's PTV Division.

"We know the partnership will resonate strongly with our dealers and consumers across the nation. The high performance and comfortable MadJax XSeries golf cart, partnered with a 10X WoO Champion and an 11X Knoxville Nationals Champion, makes for a winning combination."

Making its official debut at the PGA Show in Orlando, Fla., on January 25 – 27, the MadJax XSeries golf cart has begun to hit dealer lots across the country. Available in 12 body colors and offering a wide variety of seating, wheel, and tire configurations the MadJax XSeries gives consumers the opportunity to personalize the carts to suit their individual style – a trait that winged sprint car fans are known for in the racing community.

The 2023 racing season with TSR will provide a perfect launch point for the MadJax XSeries golf cart, as Schatz and the No. 15 team look to carry their late season momentum into the new year as racing gets underway in the coming weeks.

"Passion is such a huge part of everything we do, and we see that same type of passion in the team at Nivel and MadJax. It was a natural fit when we decided to work together this season as we have a lot of similar goals, mindset, and approach," said Tony Stewart, 3-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and owner of TSR.

"I've had the opportunity to drive a variety of golf cart brands in my career and the reliability and power the MadJax XSeries carts offer definitely sets the brand apart. Whether it's on my property in Indiana or in Arizona, I'm looking forward to enjoying it with the MadJax XSeries."

Schatz will commence the upcoming season with the All Star Circuit of Champions Series opener at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 – 4. The weekend will kick-off with an open practice for the series on Thursday, Feb. 2nd. For those who can't make the journey to the Peach State can watch each night live on FloRacing. For more information, please visit FloRacing online at www.floracing.com.

On Feb. 7 – 8, the All Star Series will return to VSP for two nights of racing to open the DIRTcar Nationals. The WoO Series opener will follow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9 – 11 at Volusia. The Allstar events can be viewed on FloRacing.com while the WoO events will be covered live on DIRTvision.com. For more information regarding DIRTvision, please visit www.dirtvision.com.

For details pertaining to the Ga. and Fla. All Star events, please visit www.allstarsprint.com. For event information, gate times and ticket prices for the DIRTcar Nationals, please visit www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com.

About Nivel Parts & Manufacturing

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for niche vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance, Seizmik and High Lifter. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.nivel.com.

About Tony Stewart Racing

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the title-winning sprint car team owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. Since its inception in 2001, the organization has captured 27 owners' titles – 14 in USAC, nine in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series, and four in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget Racing Series. From its headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR fields the No. 15 sprint car for 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz on the full World of Outlaws schedule, as well as in select sprint car races throughout the United States. For more information, please visit us on the Web at www.TonyStewartRacing.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

