RainFocus Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program As Platinum Partner

The partnership will elevate customer journeys for RainFocus and Adobe's joint clients by combining real-time behavioral event data with Adobe's best-in-class technologies to accelerate growth

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced its status as a Platinum partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program , a global technology partner ecosystem. This top-tier partner designation recognizes a select group of innovative and unmatched solutions, and RainFocus is proud to join the list. As part of a small group of curated and highly vetted partners at the Platinum tier, RainFocus will work with Adobe to provide in-depth collaboration to support the customer experience.

"Adobe and RainFocus share a collective passion for elevating the client experience," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "RainFocus securely and seamlessly integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud products, so for us, it was a natural fit that aligned with our core business objectives. We are most excited to deliver personalization at scale for our clients, enabling enriched customer journeys, accelerated qualification, lead conversation, closed business, and more."

During the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT Conference, RainFocus will host Adobe for an engaging keynote titled " Unifying Experiences ." Doug Baird (President and Founder of RainFocus), JR Sherman (CEO of RainFocus), and Nik Shroff (Senior Director, Global Tech Partners at Adobe) will discuss the new partnership, ways to build a robust client experience, and how events and data are critical to a successful customer journey.

"Adobe Analytics and Marketo are driving digital experiences forward through product leadership and by partnering with innovators like RainFocus who are bringing insights-driven rigor to the events and marketing segment," said Justin Merickel, Vice President of Business Development, Experience Cloud at Adobe. "Our alliance is driving personalization and accelerating qualification in a market that is primed for reinvention. By enhancing the customer journeys and providing curated experiences for events and conferences, we're bringing measurable return on investment to an essential marketing lever for brands and businesses worldwide."

Join RainFocus for INSIGHT 2023 in Salt Lake City or virtually from Jan. 30 — Feb. 1 to learn more about the Adobe partnership, watch inspiring keynotes, attend breakout sessions, network, and more. Register today.

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

