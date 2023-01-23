Power Knot Effluent Vacuum System Allows Easy Integration of Systems Producing Waste Water

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that it has launched a new effluent system specifically designed for vacuum systems. The WEP-100V allows any machine that produces waste water to connect to a vacuum system for its disposal. The WEP-100V effluent system is fully compatible with the LFC® biodigester family which now has eight different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day.

The WEP-100V effluent vacuum system is a fully automatic machine made with stainless steel. It has universal ac input, and utilizes a high reliability vacuum valve that operates at 24 Vdc for enhanced safety.

The machine comprises a tank into which the waste water flows by gravity. The vacuum valve is fitted outside the tank and can be positioned on the left side or rear of the WEP system. The entire system is self-contained with the computer board integrated as part of the assembly. Level sensors indicate when the pump should be activated and the software is smart to accommodate for installations on a ship where the WEP pump may be rocking from side to side.

"We designed the WEP-100V effluent system for hotels and cruise ships where it is necessary to integrate the LFC biodigesters into a vacuum system," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "But the WEP-100V effluent system can be used with other products, such as washing machines that were not inherently designed to work with vacuum systems."

The WEP pump is available for ordering now with shipments starting in January 2023.

For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com/wep .

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

