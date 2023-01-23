Litmus Unveils New Commitment to Email Marketers Everywhere

New tagline 'Make every send count™' highlights software platform's dedication to curb high-cost email oversights

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, reveals its new brand messaging and promise to email marketers everywhere, "Make every send count™." In a world where too many messages don't arrive as intended, someone had to find a way to make sure those messages arrive, and arrive fully intact. That's why more than 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to Litmus to build, test, and trust every outgoing email. And in doing so, Litmus has earned a customer satisfaction rating of 98%.

Litmus (PRNewsfoto/Litmus) (PRNewswire)

"Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it," said Erik Nierenberg , CEO of Litmus. "They're also missing the deeper insights needed to improve results, and they can't find the tools it takes to personalize at scale. We are committed to helping email marketers optimize the email experience and eliminate the pain points that cost brands so much time and money and truly 'Make every send count™'."

Over 90% of marketers say email is critical to the overall success of their company. And with marketing budgets plateauing and workloads increasing , brands must curb deficiencies and improve their email workflow. As an essential component of marketers' tech stacks, Litmus allows marketers to create, personalize, test, review and analyze every email they send, eliminating high-cost blindspots. Because when it comes to email, you can't see what you can't see. And that's expensive.

Litmus's new messaging will align company trajectory and growth with emerging email marketing needs. The culmination of this research and new messaging outlines Litmus's unique ability to help marketers design and create highly effective, personalized emails at scale in a fraction of the time, boosting efficiency and ROI. Practitioners can also take an automated approach to ensure emails result in the best customer experience across all email clients and devices while speeding up the internal approval process. Litmus equips email marketers with the uptime, security and reliable subscriber engagement analytics needed to ensure brands always send the right message to the right subscriber at the right time.

This new brand messaging follows Litmus's announcement of a new product update designed to help marketers boost their pre-send email testing efficiency and enhance personalization. For more information, please visit www.litmus.com .

About Litmus:

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It's a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale.

With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That's why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it's how we've achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count™.

Media contact:

BLASTmedia for Litmus

Ryan Hecker

litmus@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Litmus