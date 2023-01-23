Full Swing Announces PGA TOUR Champions Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay Installing Home Simulators and More at PGA Merchandise Show

The leader in sports technology announces roster additions and new features for simulators & KIT launch monitor

CARLSBAD, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing today announced the newest PGA TOUR champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, to install Full Swing's champion proven technology in their homes joining major champions including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland.

Team Full Swing includes major champions Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth among others to install Full Swing simulators in their homes.

"I installed my in-home simulator at the end of last season, and being able to get practice in the comfort of my own home has been amazing," said Cantlay. "No matter the conditions outside, I can dial in my game with Full Swing."

"It speaks to the technology that we have continued to innovate when we have two more of the best players in the world calling us to install, not the other way around," said Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing. "Whenever we get the call from a top player in the world, it just shows that we are continuing to do the right thing and it is a badge of honor we wear proudly to be the choice of the pros in their homes."

In addition to announcing their newest players, Full Swing is headed to the PGA Merchandise Show this week to debut their latest product innovations for both their industry-leading simulators and the only launch monitor trusted by Tiger Woods, the Full Swing KIT.

On the simulator front, Full Swing will be unveiling their new Pro 2.0 Simulator that evolves to Tri-Tracking Technology featuring their HyperClear Cameras combining infrared & blue light LEDs in new durable housing that significantly enhances game play and the overall customer experience. Beyond the newest hardware, they will be previewing their new simulator experiences including an entirely new Full Swing Games platform that includes 4 football games developed with NFL legend Drew Brees, arcade games, Target Golf and a new user interface for Full Swing Golf that will feature more contests & features all launching later this quarter. One of those new contests featured will be an easy to set up closest to the pin contest that will be highlighted for guests at the PGA of America Hub where guests will get their first chance to see the PGA Frisco Headquarters' new home courses, Field Ranch East & West.

When it comes to the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, on Tuesday at Demo Day, guests will be able to see 16 points of radar-powered club & ball data along with high-resolution video on the range. Starting Wednesday on the indoor ETC range behind two Full Swing simulators, guests will be able to hit on two bays of full flight shots or try out Full Swing's integration with Titleist Pro V1 RCT golf balls into a net to see what an in-home or training center experience would be like with the most accurate radar imaging.

To visit Full Swing at The PGA Merchandise Show Demo Day on Tuesday, they will be on Tee #7 next to Titleist at Orange County National and Wednesday-Friday at the Orlando County Convention Center Booth 724 on the Indoor ETC Range. If you can't make it to Orlando, keep an eye on FullSwingGolf.com to learn more about their latest developments and how to purchase Champion Proven Technology for yourself.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

