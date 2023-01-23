Envoy Solutions Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of California-based Royal Paper Corp

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Santa Fe Springs, California-based Royal Paper Corp. Royal is a leading national distributor of paper, plastics, cleaning, and safety consumables and equipment in janitorial, sanitary, and foodservice applications. The company operates a network of five distribution facilities strategically located across the country to serve more than 400 customers and 3,400 customer locations in the U.S. and internationally. With its comprehensive selection of products, Royal is a key distributor to the movie theater industry and has a strong and growing presence in the food, mall, retail, education, restaurant, and stadium segments. The acquisition expands Envoy Solutions' national footprint, advances its position in key markets, and enriches its growing product portfolio in California and across the U.S.

"This new partnership represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Envoy Solutions and Royal," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Michael Rashtchi, George Abiaad, Marianne Abiaad, and their fantastic team have built a truly unique and successful business in our industry. We are excited about Royal becoming part of the Envoy Solutions family and about working with George and Marianne to help Royal achieve new heights and continue to deliver for its long-term customers and supplier partners. With the addition of Royal, we continue redefining distribution through our national platform of specialized products and services to bring innovative solutions closer to our clients wherever they operate."

Royal Paper Corp., founded in 1985, has grown consistently since its inception by providing comprehensive solutions to its customers and always delivering essential products and services. As a solutions-oriented company, Royal has invested heavily in technology to optimize warehouse management and logistics capabilities and dedicated itself to sourcing and delivering a broad array of innovative products that truly meet the specific needs of its customers. In addition, Royal is a leader in environmentally friendly products and solutions and assists its customers in executing sustainability programs with a dedicated focus on training and implementation. With the additional support of Envoy Solutions' reach and resources, Royal will have the ability to serve its existing customers even better and to introduce its products and services to additional customers and to new markets.

"We owe our success as a business to our longstanding customer and supplier partners. It's truly an honor to serve them day in and day out because their success is our success," said George Abiaad, President of Royal Paper Corp. "As a part of the Envoy Solutions family, the Royal team will continue to execute for all of our customers as we have before, and we believe that with Envoy Solutions acumen and resources, we will be able to expand our offerings and resources to achieve a higher level of service and enhance our current longstanding partnerships. Envoy Solutions is leading the way with a distribution model that brings together the talents and resources of so many great companies, and we are delighted to be a part of that. For us, this new partnership means building on the growth we've had in the past and making our company even stronger in the future," added Abiaad.

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

Royal Paper Corporation, founded in 1985, is a leading national distributor of paper, plastics, cleaning, and safety consumables and equipment in janitorial, sanitary, and foodservice applications. For more information, please visit www.royalcorporation.com.

