CORPORATE ADVISORY FIRM M3 PARTNERS ADDS ROBERT WINNING AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

Winning Brings Deep Experience Advising Unsecured Creditors' Committees, Negotiating Complex Restructurings, and Leading Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Partners, LP, ("M3") a leading independent corporate advisory firm, today announced that Robert Winning has joined the firm's team of advisory, restructuring, turnaround and performance improvement veterans as Managing Director, effective immediately. Mr. Winning brings deep experience advising official committees, debtors, lenders, and acquirers of businesses and assets in distressed situations across industries.

Mo Meghji, founder and Managing Partner of M3, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Rob, an experienced financial advisor and attorney, to the M3 team. Rob has served in many roles across complex distressed situations and industries, including advising unsecured creditors' committees, leading investigations, and negotiating comprehensive restructurings. He has proven successful across them all and he has developed solutions that maximize value and lead to real recoveries for his clients."

"This is an exciting time to join M3, a growing force in restructuring and performance improvement," said Mr. Winning. "M3's leadership bench is impressive and continues to grow, and the M3 engagement teams are agile and hard-working – capable of not just bringing clients the solutions they need, but making them happen. Having worked on nearly 50 complex chapter 11 cases and out-of-court restructurings, I look forward to this new chapter with this exceptional team."

Prior to joining M3, Mr. Winning was a Partner at AlixPartners, and prior to that he was Special Counsel at Cooley LLP. Notable engagements include advising official committees in the chapter 11 cases of GWG Holdings, Chesapeake Energy, Boy Scouts of America, 24 Hour Fitness, Century 21 Department Stores, Claire's, Republic Metals, Orchard Brands, Radioshack, Mervyn's, Fusion Connect, Brookstone, Atari, Midway Gold, Marsh Supermarkets, KIT digital, Violin Memory, Pacific Sunwear, Blockbuster, Frederick's of Hollywood, Deb Shops, Vertis Holdings, and Celadon Trucking, among many others. Mr. Winning earned his JD from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent Scholar and Articles Editor for the Columbia Business Law Review, and he graduated summa cum laude with a BSBA in Finance and Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis.

"We are just beginning to see the consequences of the unique cycle we've been through," said Mr. Meghji. "Interest rates have risen and credit availability has tightened just as companies have taken on more debt to offset the effects of the pandemic. Across all sectors – new and old – companies are facing headwinds. M3 is proud to continue the growth in our ability to offer deep experience and strong teams of senior professionals to help clients through their next set of challenges."

The M3 team has led more than 250 engagements, including some of the most significant restructurings in the market. In recent years, M3 has served as Chief Restructuring Officer for, among others, Sears, Barneys New York, Sanchez Energy, Seadrill Partners, Sable Permian Resources, Houlihan's Restaurants, and Relativity Media. M3 has also played a central role in some of the most complex corporate restructurings, including Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Paper Source, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, J.Jill, and Tailored Brands, and is serving as financial advisor to the City of Long Beach, New York.

M3 applies its financial and operational expertise to align interests of disparate stakeholders to maximize value. Its team of more than 50 professionals has a track record of success in working alongside or across from the largest lenders, private equity sponsors, hedge funds, investment bankers, and legal advisors in the industry.

About M3 Partners

M3 is a leading, independent corporate advisory firm that provides operational, strategic, and financial solutions to a broad range of clients. M3's clients look to the firm for financial advisory services, performance improvement, litigation support, and operational diligence during all stages and market cycles, and the firm is also called on to lead as interim management. M3 is well versed in navigating sensitive corporate situations and the firm has a demonstrated track record of achieving successful outcomes for clients, including in some of the most significant recent restructurings in the market. M3's engagement teams are led by senior turnaround veterans with decades of combined experience across key verticals. M3-partners.com

Media contact

M3 Partners, LP

Kristin Celauro

212-202-2223

kcelauro@m3-partners.com

or

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE M3 Partners, LP