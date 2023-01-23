Capriotti's Award-Winning Sandwiches Now Available in Flower Mound

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Hand-Crafted Sandwiches on January 23

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Flower Mound at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530, on January 23. Capriotti's brings the Flower Mound community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Flower Mound Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Flower Mound community.

The Flower Mound location is managed by Erik Frazier. Frazier was introduced to the Capriotti's brand through his family. With over 20 years of corporate experience, Frazier knew he could apply his experience to his new business venture with Capriotti's. Frazier is looking forward to bringing an upscale, fast-casual sandwich concept that offers a unique experience of flavors to the Flower Mound community.

"When looking into restaurant franchises, it was the ingredients that the brands were using that was most important to me," said Frazier, "Capriotti's is known to have fresh, high-quality ingredients it is a privilege to bring Capriotti's award-winning sandwiches to Flower Mound and its surrounding areas."

Flower Mound Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Flower Mound Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Flower Mound offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday-Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (972) 537-5089.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

