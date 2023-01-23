CEO, Joshua D. Rogers Says

"David Levine's extensive experience running and leading established large firms in the financial industry is exactly what Arete Wealth needs as we continue to scale."

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth is proud to announce the newest member of its executive team, David Levine. Mr. Levine brings over 20 years of wealth management experience to the firm having served as National Sales Manager, Chief Sales Officer and Chief Executive Officer at two large independent broker-dealers and investment advisors.

David Levine- Arete Wealth Interim COO

Arete Wealth Hires David Levine as Interim Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Levine most recently was with National Securities Corporation which was acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management. Arete is keenly focused on continuing and enhancing its legacy of outstanding advisor support through elevating its processes and efficiencies. Mr. Levine's experience and expertise in running firms with over 1000 financial advisors will be invaluable to this task.

After recruiting National Securities Corp.'s Fincadia Group division in 2022, and acquiring Nashville, Tenn.-based Center Street Securities in 2021, Arete Wealth now totals $8.5 billion in assets managed by 318 registered representatives across 97 offices in the U.S.

About Arete Wealth

Through its full-service broker-dealers, registered investment advisory firm, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and advisors since 2007. The Nashville-based firm offers high-net-worth investors access to a unique suite of alternative investments in addition to providing services that include investment banking, private equity, and other traditional financial planning.

Arete Wealth's Art & Wine Advisory practice, an exclusive service for its financial advisors and their clients, is thought to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. offered by a financial services company.

Find out more at www.aretewealth.com .

Contact :

Leanne Farley, VP of Marketing

312.940.3684

leanne.farley@AreteWealth.com

