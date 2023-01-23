Analysis Group Welcomes Digital Business Models Expert Eliana Garces to the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announced that digital business models, competition, and policy expert Eliana Garces has joined the firm's Washington, DC, office as a Senior Advisor.

Dr. Garces is an economist with deep public- and private-sector antitrust policy and regulation experience in the US and Europe, including serving on the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) and Directorate-General for Internal Market and Industry. With a focus on innovation, dynamic competition, and platform business models, she is widely recognized as an expert on the economic analysis of new digital business models and the interaction between regulation and innovation. Dr. Garces has published extensively on topics such as the antitrust analysis of commercial practices, the assessment of conglomerate mergers, the interaction between antitrust and privacy concerns arising from data collection by digital platforms, value creation processes related to platform businesses, and the impact of behavioral economics on competition policy, among other topics. She is also a coauthor of the widely used textbook Quantitative Techniques for Competition and Antitrust Analysis and coauthor of a chapter in Cases in European Competition Policy. She will be contributing a chapter on the concept of economic fairness in the forthcoming Handbook of Research on Competition Policy and Corporate Law.

"Eliana's extensive experience with European competition matters – working with the European Commission's DG COMP and then setting policy with the Directorate-General for Internal Market and Industry working across a range of industries – forms a unique perspective clients will be eager to tap," said Antoine Chapsal, an Analysis Group Managing Principal. "We are thrilled to have her join the firm and look forward to her contributions."

Dr. Garces added, "The rapid evolution of antitrust policy and regulation in the technology sector has underscored the importance of sound analytical foundations for describing markets and the forces at play, and how to model these dynamics across economies. I'm excited to join Analysis Group, which has been at the forefront of applying economics to a number of these complex issues throughout Europe, as well as in the US."

Prior to joining Analysis Group, Dr. Garces was economic policy director at Facebook (later Meta Platforms), where she helped design the company's approach to global regulatory and policy strategy. She also served as deputy chief economist for the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market and Industry, where she worked on European industrial competitiveness. She has served as an economist and a cabinet member of the European Commissioners for Consumer Policy and for Competition (DG COMP).

Dr. Garces holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, a master's in European economic integration from the College of Europe, and a licentiate in economics from Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.

