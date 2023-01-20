Navigator CO2 Project Expansion Leads to Revised Permit in Illinois

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 's vision of creating a comprehensive, safe and cost-effective carbon ecosystem continues to receive broad support from customers, communities and landowners. This support is reflected in the significant progress that the Heartland Greenway, one of the world's largest proposed carbon capture utilization and storage projects, has made over the past few months. To date, Navigator has successfully negotiated with landowners to secure hundreds of miles of pipeline right-of-way easements, thousands of acres of storage pore space, and the necessary well-sites to accommodate the initial injection capacity.

Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (PRNewsfoto/Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC) (PRNewswire)

Given the successful progression of permitting and growing commercial commitments, Navigator will be filing a revised permit with the Illinois Commerce Commission before the end of February as a reflection of that expanded scope. With this new permit, Navigator will accelerate the development of additional permanent storage locations across multiple counties in central Illinois, which is a proven home to some of the best geology in the world for carbon sequestration.

"There continues to be a growing and diverse number of industrial emitters across the Corn Belt recognizing the value carbon capture technology provides for their businesses," said Navigator CEO Matt Vining. "With the increasing number of shippers participating in the Heartland Greenway and landowners' collaborative and responsive feedback, refiling allows us to streamline the application process in Illinois for all parties."

Navigator continues to work toward the development of a safe and responsible means to capture, transport, and manage the carbon of industrial customers throughout the Midwest, providing value for decades to come.

About Navigator CO 2 : Navigator CO 2 is a company developed and managed by the Navigator Energy Services management team with over 200 years of collective industry experience. The company specializes in CCUS, and the management team has safely constructed and operated over 1,300 miles of new infrastructure since 2012.

The company is committed to building and operating its projects to meet and exceed safety requirements while minimizing the collective impact on the environment, landowners, and the public during construction and ongoing operations.

Navigator CO 2 is headquartered in Omaha, NE at 13333 California St., Suite 202.

For more information, visit: navigatorco2.com or heartlandgreenway.com, and visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Bates

515-201-5860

abates@fin-strategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navigator CO2