David's Bridal Unveils The New Luxury Collection Showcasing Exclusive Wedding Gowns for Every Bride and Budget

Boasting beautifully designed and perfectly priced gowns, The New Luxury is changing the bridal gown landscape featuring new styles within the retailer's five exclusive brands.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, unveils its latest Spring 2023 collection, The New Luxury. The collection is intentionally curated to celebrate brides redefining what luxury means to them with styles for every bride and budget.

The New Luxury collection is grounded in the notion that bridal luxury is attainable no matter your aesthetic or budget. "Your dream dress, your budget" is the tentpoles on which The New Luxury was built to deliver beautifully crafted gowns spanning across all price points. Curated by David's Bridal expert in-house team of designers and merchants, the collection boasts that one-of-a-kind luxury feeling.

The New Luxury collection offers expanded styles and exquisite artistry across all five of the retailer's exclusive designer brands ranging from $199-$2,500. Featuring designer gowns for the sexy and daring bride from Galina Signature, to timeless and elegant styles from Oleg Cassini, romantic and boho options from Melissa Sweet, modern and versatile styles within the DB Studio brand now offering gowns under $500, lux styles for the high fashion bride, modesty options and the Little White Dress, as well as the brand's soon-to-come eco collection REIMAGINE DB Studio.

From the drape of the fabric to the placement of embellishments, there's more than meets the eye with these handcrafted gowns. With hundreds of hours of custom artistry, there is no sacrifice in quality of these gowns. The gowns celebrate current styles and trends for this season which feature dramatic necklines, intricate back details, versatile sleeve options, delicate 3D appliques, modern takes on the classic lace look and everything in between. David's Bridal proudly offers the largest selection of bridal gowns across every silhouette, style, and size. From mermaid/trumpet gowns to a-line wedding dresses, ballgowns, sheath wedding dresses, separates, wedding suits and even jumpsuits, David's has hundreds of dresses available to try-on and take home in-store in sizes 0-30W.

David's Bridal offers free in-store one-on-one styling appointments with an expertly trained stylist to help customers find 'the one'. Customers can also join the over two million members in the industry-leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive special deals and earn a FREE honeymoon.

"When it comes to our customers, we always wink back," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer for David's Bridal. "Our customers told us quality without compromise is important to her when shopping for her wedding gown. And we agree so we expanded on our exquisite artistry and unparalleled value with The New Luxury collection. A bride should never have to make any sacrifices, including style, quality, fit or artistry, when it comes to her dream dress. The new collection is playful, celebratory, chic, and authentic – just like our customers. Everyone deserves that luxury feeling no matter her budget."

David's offers a dress for every occasion – wedding, bachelorette, date night, bridal show, girls trips and beyond. With The New Luxury, David's Bridal is rapidly disrupting the wedding gown space by celebrating beautifully designed styles for every budget. The New Luxury bridges quality and affordability for gowns worthy of every love story. The brand's expert team of in-house merchants will continually monitor trends and customer demand to inform the direction of the growing collection. The collection is available now in-stores and online at davidsbridal.com.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

David’s Bridal Unveils The New Luxury Collection Showcasing Exclusive Wedding Gowns for Every Bride and Budget. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.