Vero Networks delivers new fiber network to boost connectivity, earthquake detection, and healthcare in Humboldt County

Vero Networks has been busy constructing networks around the North, East, and West sides of Arcata Bay and in the City of Arcata. This connectivity is now available in the Arcata area and California's third Polytechnic University, Cal Poly Humboldt, particularly, has wasted no time putting the new network and its capabilities to work.

The future of earthquake detection via fiber optic cable

Cal Poly Humboldt, USGS, UC Berkeley, University of Washington, Cal Tech, Vero Networks, OptaSense Inc., and city and county governments, including the Arcata Police Department, who are housing crucial equipment, are leading the charge on leveraging fiber optic cables to detect and understand earthquakes and other geologic hazards.

"We are grateful for these partnerships. There are many scientific and environmental opportunities that will directly benefit from this new infrastructure!" said Connie Stewart, Executive Director of Initiatives for Cal Poly Humboldt.

"In addition to studying the most seismically active location in the lower 48 states, we can study the impact of sediment moving from mountains to the sea, traffic pattern impacts, and migration patterns of offshore Marine life."

Fiber optic cables can detect changes in the earth during earthquakes. Researchers are investigating just how the optic parameters of the cable change when shaken by an earthquake. With the cooperation of the county, city of Arcata, PG&E and local landowners, these researchers installed about 50 seismometers, instruments that respond to ground noises and movement, along the new line. They are conducting a multi-month evaluation of the line, detecting even the smallest earthquakes that occur on a daily basis within our highly seismic area.

https://now.humboldt.edu/news/fiber-optic-cable-and-future-earthquake-detection-video

Fiber optic cable to a California Healthcare Education Hub

Vero Networks is further supporting educational networks by building fiber optic cable towards a state-of-the-art learning lab focused on the development of a healthcare workforce in Northern California.

This will support the State of California's $10 million dollar investment to convert a 30,000 square foot warehouse into a healthcare education hub. This historic investment will help grow healthcare career programs at both Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods.

https://now.humboldt.edu/news/mcguire-secures-10-million-healthcare-education-hub-north-coast-healthcare-nursing-programs

Said Pam Moore, CEO of Vero Networks, "While the first segment of this network has only been active for less than a year, we are starting to get a view into the breadth of the possible benefits that the fiber network will bring to the area. We are optimistic that we will continue to have a positive impact in the Arcata area and also support the communities along the Highway 299 corridor."

In 2023 Vero Networks will begin construction of the Digital 299 route from Arcata (along hwy 299) to Redding bringing fiber optic network along a corridor that has traditionally been underserved or unserved with broadband.

Vero Networks is thrilled with the expanding relationship with Cal Poly Humboldt and excited to see some of the ways in which the network is already making an impact on the community

