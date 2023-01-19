Students to Showcase, Parents to Speak Up at Luncheon Celebration of School Choice

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How do North Carolina families and the general public feel about school choice? A celebration of K-12 learning on Thursday, Jan. 26 will bring together public, private, and homeschool families in a showcase of student talents and luncheon covering new poll results answering that question.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

Hosted by a coalition of North Carolina school choice organizations, the event will offer both information and entertainment, kicking off with a school band performance. The show will go on to present a student choir performance, give parents a platform to share their school choice stories, and unpack new poll findings from the John Locke Foundation about the popularity of school choice in North Carolina.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, will also feature a policy discussion with legislative leaders about expanding opportunities for students. The event is open to the press and public, but registration at https://bit.ly/NCNSCW2023 is required to reserve a plated lunch. At least 200 community members are expected to attend.

This student showcase and luncheon is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In North Carolina, additional flagship celebrations include a student rally in Raleigh and a school fair in High Point.

"What has really led to momentum in the school choice movement in North Carolina is the passion from parents. We have always believed that parents know best and we couldn't be more thrilled to stand alongside them as we continue to see educational options in our state expand," says Mike Long, president of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina. "National School Choice Week is a week full of celebration, for both the accomplishments made in expanding school choice in the last year but in the potential for what's to come for North Carolina's students."

This event is organized by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina and the John Locke Foundation, in collaboration with CarolinaCAN, Black Led Schools of Choice, North Carolina Christian Schools Association, North Carolinians for Home Education, and families across North Carolina. Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina is a non-profit organization that advocates for quality educational options through parental school choice.

The Sheraton Raleigh Hotel is located at 421 S. Salisbury St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week